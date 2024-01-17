Five Filipino Women Shine in Forbes 50 Over 50 Asia List

In an acknowledgment of their exceptional accomplishments and contributions across diverse sectors, five Filipino women have been recognized in the latest "Forbes 50 Over 50 Asia" list. These women, all above 50 years of age, have distinguished themselves in areas as varied as peace negotiation, acting, retail, health technology, and real estate.

Miriam Coronel-Ferrer: The Peace Negotiator

Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, a retired professor and peace negotiator, is one of the notable figures on the list. She received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for her relentless efforts in advancing peace and inclusivity. Her dedication to these causes has had a profound impact, creating a ripple effect of positive change.

Dolly de Leon: The Golden Globe Nominee

Another name that stands out is Dolly de Leon, a celebrated actress known for her role in "Triangle of Sadness." Her performance led her to become the first Filipino to be nominated for a Golden Globe, marking a groundbreaking moment in the country's entertainment industry.

Susan Co: The Retail Tycoon

Susan Co, co-founder of the supermarket chain Puregold, has also found her place in the illustrious list. Alongside her husband, she has built a successful retail empire, boasting a net worth of $2.3 billion. Her journey is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen.

Esther Go: The Health Tech Innovator

Recognized for her innovative work in health technology is Esther Go, CEO of Medilink. She has played a pivotal role in providing digital platforms for insurers, healthcare providers, and patients, reshaping the landscape of health technology in the process.

Anna Ma. Margarita Dy: The Real Estate Mogul

Finally, Anna Ma. Margarita Dy, CEO of Ayala Land, has been acknowledged for her dynamic leadership in the real estate sector. Faced with a burgeoning housing demand, she has steered her company to new heights, demonstrating exemplary leadership and strategic prowess.

In conclusion, these women are not just leaders in their respective fields, they represent the Philippines on an international stage, a testament to the country's diverse talent and leadership. Their recognition in the globally renowned Forbes list is a celebration of their achievements, and a beacon of inspiration for others to follow.