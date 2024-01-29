Filipinos in Taiwan Trained in Organic Farming by MECO

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan has launched a groundbreaking initiative: a complimentary training program in organic farming for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), immigrants, and students residing in Taiwan. The aim? To bolster their agricultural skills and prepare them to contribute to the agricultural sector back home in the Philippines.

Preparing for the Future of Agriculture

This initiative forms a part of the broader strategy of the Philippine government to enhance domestic food production and improve the livelihoods of returning Filipinos. The inaugural group of participants was a diverse mix of 15 OFWs and nine immigrants and students. They partook in a two-day, hands-on training session at a farm in Kaohsiung City, absorbing practical knowledge in agricultural methods, education, and entrepreneurship. This experience was not limited to those with agricultural backgrounds; many of the participants hailed from the manufacturing industry.

Partnerships for Progress

The organic farming training program is a collaborative effort between the Kaohsiung Extension Office of MECO, the Migrant Workers Office, and AgriGaia Social Enterprise International Ltd. This triumvirate has combined efforts to empower Filipinos overseas with the knowledge and skills needed to become successful organic farmers.

The Seeds of Agreement

The roots of this initiative can be traced back to an agreement signed in September of the previous year between MECO and AgriGaia. The shared goal? To bolster local food production. This program is a tangible manifestation of that agreement, ensuring that the Filipino community in Taiwan is equipped with the necessary skills to contribute to this goal upon their return to the Philippines.