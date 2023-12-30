en English
Filipino Leaders Commemorate Rizal’s Legacy, Urge Nation to Embrace Spirit of Unity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:30 pm EST
Filipino Leaders Commemorate Rizal's Legacy, Urge Nation to Embrace Spirit of Unity

On the occasion of the 127th death anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal, Senator Bong Go, Vice President Sara Duterte and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda commemorated the national hero’s lasting legacy, calling on Filipinos to embody Rizal’s spirit of unity, love for the country, and commitment to justice. The leaders urged the nation to reflect on the timeless virtues of Rizal and continue his vision for a progressive, resilient, and inclusive Philippines.

Embracing the Spirit of Bayanihan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the importance of Bayanihan, an indigenous Filipino term that symbolizes community spirit and mutual aid. He urged Filipinos to honor Rizal’s legacy by uniting and working together to overcome challenges and build a prosperous future. Go’s call to action was made in the spirit of welcoming the New Year with hopeful anticipation.

Rizal’s Legacy: A Call to Uphold Values

Vice President Sara Duterte highlighted Rizal’s love for the country, desire for freedom, and commitment to justice. She appealed to Filipinos to uphold these values and work for the rights and dignity of the marginalized. Duterte also underscored Rizal’s passion for knowledge and vision as a source of inspiration for the youth of the nation, encouraging them to become future leaders.

Timeless Virtues and National Pride

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda marked the occasion by urging the public to draw inspiration from Rizal in fighting for the country. She highlighted Rizal’s timeless virtues of love for the country and its citizens and urged their use as a springboard to foster national pride. Legarda also emphasized the importance of taking pride in the country’s heritage, as exemplified by Rizal’s appreciation of Philippine textiles.

The commemorations also involved a solemn ceremony at the Police Regional Office-13 in Butuan City, where Police Brig. Gen. Kirby John B. Kraft delivered a heartfelt message acknowledging Rizal’s ultimate sacrifice and selfless devotion to the country.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

