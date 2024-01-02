en English
Philippines

Filipino Engineering Students Propose Edible Cutlery to Combat Plastic Pollution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
A team of engineering students from the Philippines, operating under the moniker ‘Edgetec,’ has clinched third place in a competition, for their pioneering proposal of edible cutlery as a countermeasure against plastic pollution. The brains behind this environmentally-conscious initiative is Stanley del Rosario, a 4th-year civil engineering student, who along with his colleagues, developed an impactful research paper as part of their Tech 101 Engineering and Entrepreneurship class.

Edible Utensils: An Alternative to Plastic

The team’s innovative proposition involves the creation of flour-based consumable utensils as an alternative to single-use plastics. The team is composed of a diverse group of engineers, including Elyza Marielle Camiguing and Amiel Salvania, 3rd Year Electronics Engineering students; Emmanuelle Dave Santos and Faron Jabez Nonan, 2nd Year Computer Engineering students; and John Paul Fernandez, a fellow 4th Year Civil Engineering student. Collectively, they have focused their efforts on addressing the environmental repercussions of plastic waste.

Addressing a Global Issue

Plastic pollution is a global crisis, with the Philippines being one of the top contributors to ocean plastic pollution. The team’s project, titled ‘Edible Cutleries with Biodegradable Packaging as an Alternative to Single-Used Plastics,’ aims to not only raise awareness but also present a sustainable solution that poses no harm to both the community and marine life.

Recognition for Innovation

The competition was an initiative of the Embassy of Switzerland in the Philippines, in cooperation with the Swiss Cultural Fund and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce. The objective was to foster ideas that could drive economic growth and societal improvement. For their groundbreaking contribution, the Edgetec team was awarded a trophy and a P30,000 cash prize at an awards ceremony in Makati.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

