Filipino-born US Navy Logistic Specialist, Acey Mateo, Receives Commendation Medal

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Acey Mateo, originally from Angeles City, Philippines, has been honored for his distinguished service in the United States Navy with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. This prestigious award was bestowed upon him by Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, the commanding officer at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, in a ceremony organized within the P-8 hangar on July 27, 2023.

Exemplary Performance at NAS Sigonella

Mateo’s commendation is a tribute to his outstanding performance during his tour at NAS Sigonella. The base operates as both an Italian Air Force base and a U.S. Navy installation, presenting unique challenges and demands. Mateo’s steadfast dedication and professional acumen were instrumental in navigating this complex environment.

Strategic Importance of NAS Sigonella

Located in Sicily, Italy, NAS Sigonella holds a tactical position that is of immense significance. The station’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required. Its role is crucial in ensuring security and stability across the regions of Europe, Africa, and Central Command.

Philippine-born Sailor Shines Abroad

Mateo’s recognition and the high esteem in which he is held by the U.S. Navy are a testament to his dedication, skills, and the valuable contribution of immigrants to the U.S. military. His commitment is a source of pride both for his native Philippines and for the United States, the country he now serves with distinction.