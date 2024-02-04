Filinvest Subsidiary Gears Up to Expand Solar Power Project

Filinvest Development Corp.'s subsidiary, FDC Green Energy Corp. (FDCGEC), is charting a course towards a brighter, eco-friendlier future with the expansion of its solar power project in Misamis Oriental, Philippines. The growth of this project comes on the heels of securing a more substantial land allocation from its lessor, PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate.

Solar Power Capacity Expansion

The current 11.5-megawatt solar project of FDCGEC is poised to almost double to 19.78 megawatts. This significant increase is made possible thanks to an additional 7.2 hectares of land supplementing the initial 11.65 hectares. The expansion will entail the installation of over 34,000 monocrystalline solar panels, expected to contribute an impressive 30,450 megawatt-hours of clean, renewable energy to the grid each year.

Aligning with Renewable Energy Goals

This expansion aligns seamlessly with the Filinvest Group's commitment to bolstering energy security and supporting Filipino communities. It will serve as a beacon for electric power industry participants striving to meet the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) requirements set forth by the Department of Energy (DOE). The RPS policy is a progressive initiative aiming to boost the renewable energy share in the Philippines to 35 percent by 2030.

Meeting Future Energy Demand

With an eye on the future, Filinvest is actively pursuing a variety of energy projects. These initiatives are in response to the anticipated annual peak demand growth of seven percent until 2040, as predicted by the DOE. Through their ongoing efforts, Filinvest aims to ensure a robust, sustainable energy future for the Philippines.