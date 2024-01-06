en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Feast of the Black Nazarene: A Testament of Unwavering Faith Amid Pandemic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Feast of the Black Nazarene: A Testament of Unwavering Faith Amid Pandemic

As the calendar flips to January 9th, the historic Quiapo Church in Manila braces to host a sea of devotees gathering to celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene, marking the return of the celebrated Traslacion after a three-year gap due to the pandemic. This annual religious event, marked by fervor and faith, is expected to draw in over two million participants this year.

A Testament of Unwavering Faith

Among the multitude, we find the tale of Elizabeth Tan, a 60-year-old woman whose devotion to the Black Nazarene spans across five decades. Elizabeth’s faith, as unyielding as the sea, is firmly anchored in the miraculous recovery of her mother who once teetered on the brink of death. As she recounts, it was her fervent prayers offered to a neglected replica of the Black Nazarene, which she painstakingly cleaned and honored, that she believes triggered the extension of her mother’s life.

Heartfelt Prayers Amid Tragedy

In the throes of the pandemic, Elizabeth was confronted with the inevitability of her elderly mother’s death. Yet, rather than pleading for a miracle, she found herself praying for an end to her mother’s suffering. Her faith, it seems, had equipped her to navigate the harsh realities of life with grace and acceptance.

The Return of Traslacion

With the resumption of the Traslacion, the grand procession of the Black Nazarene, after a three-year hiatus, Elizabeth’s prayers have evolved. Now, she prays for the well-being of all, hoping for an end to the pandemic that has cast a long shadow over the world. Her prayers also encompass the well-being of her family, signifying the universal nature of her faith and devotion.

As authorities prepare for the influx of over two million devotees, they bear witness to the power of faith and the resilience of the human spirit as epitomized by Elizabeth and countless others like her. The Feast of the Black Nazarene, more than a religious gathering, is a testament to the enduring faith of many Filipinos, a beacon of hope in a world fraught with uncertainties.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
12 mins ago
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the Philippines has publicly addressed the contentious issue of a purported people’s initiative to amend the constitution. The issue, which has stirred considerable controversy, emerged when Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman brought to light allegations of mayors offering constituents P100 in exchange for signing a petition for constitutional
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Boost Bilateral Relations on Manila Visit
2 hours ago
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Boost Bilateral Relations on Manila Visit
Philippines Surpasses Half its Target with 67,328.92 km of New Farm-to-Market Roads
2 hours ago
Philippines Surpasses Half its Target with 67,328.92 km of New Farm-to-Market Roads
Philippine Bureau of Corrections Aims for Self-Sustainability through Private Sector Partnerships
58 mins ago
Philippine Bureau of Corrections Aims for Self-Sustainability through Private Sector Partnerships
Senator Villar Highlights Women's Role in Law Enforcement
2 hours ago
Senator Villar Highlights Women's Role in Law Enforcement
FSCC Affirms Strength of Philippine Financial Market and Prioritizes Corporate Bond Market in 2024
2 hours ago
FSCC Affirms Strength of Philippine Financial Market and Prioritizes Corporate Bond Market in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
49 seconds
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
1 min
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
1 min
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
1 min
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
Former President Trump to Argue Presidential Immunity in Court Hearing
2 mins
Former President Trump to Argue Presidential Immunity in Court Hearing
President Biden Not Considering Dismissal of Lloyd Austin Amid Hospitalization Controversy
2 mins
President Biden Not Considering Dismissal of Lloyd Austin Amid Hospitalization Controversy
Rise in H. pylori Infections Among Women Inmates at Nebraska Prison
2 mins
Rise in H. pylori Infections Among Women Inmates at Nebraska Prison
India Could Face Unsurvivable Temperatures by 2050: Study
3 mins
India Could Face Unsurvivable Temperatures by 2050: Study
Israel Reignites Covert Assassination Campaign: A Look at Global Implications
3 mins
Israel Reignites Covert Assassination Campaign: A Look at Global Implications
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app