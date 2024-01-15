en English
Business

FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region

The FastCat Shipping Lines (FCSL) is on course to launch operations on the sea routes connecting Zamboanga and Basilan in February 2024. This move, a significant leap in the Bangsamoro region’s economic connectivity, has been embraced with open arms by the local business community.

Preparations Underway for FCSL’s Maiden Voyage

Mark Saladino, Assistant Vice President for Operations at FCSL, has briefed Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman about the impending voyages. The company is currently constructing a ramp at the Isabela City port, specifically designed to accommodate their fast crafts. As of now, three shipping companies operate in these routes, offering roll-on, roll-off passenger and cargo vessels, alongside fast crafts.

A Boost to Basilan’s Economy

Victor Moore Infante Ututalum, President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry- Isabela City, lauded the initiative. He believes this development will be a shot in the arm for Basilan’s economy, which includes two cities and 11 municipalities. Local officials and members of the Bangsamoro Business Council, including Chairman Ronald Hallid Dimacisil Torres, share Ututalum’s optimism. They foresee the additional vessels strengthening commerce and trade within Basilan.

Extended Services in the Pipeline

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago plans to engage FCSL in discussions to extend their services to the Zamboanga-Lamitan City route. This move aims to further enhance economic connectivity in the region, as the Zamboanga-Lamitan City route is a significant transshipment point for commercial goods and agricultural products.

Business Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

