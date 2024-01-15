en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Farmers and Government Unite to Tackle Irrigation Issues in Barangay Pangobilian

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Farmers and Government Unite to Tackle Irrigation Issues in Barangay Pangobilian

In the lush greens of Barangay Pangobilian, nestled in Brooke’s Point in Southern Palawan, farmers congregated on January 13 for a pivotal meeting with representatives from both local and national government.

The session was called to discuss the pressing irrigation issues that have been plaguing the rice fields in the municipality, threatening their livelihoods and the area’s food security.

The meeting was a collective voice of 62 farmers, a testament to the unity and shared concerns of the agricultural community.

The assembly was not just a meeting—it was a platform for these farmers to express their concerns, to share the struggles they face due to inadequate irrigation, and to seek solutions.

The participants were not alone in their quest for answers. The gathering was graced by officials from the town’s government as well as representatives from the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) and the Department of Agriculture (DA), symbolizing a shared commitment to addressing the cause.

0
Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
1 hour ago
Tothapi's Rise to Fame: A Tribute to Regine Velasquez and 'Happy Thoughts'
When the viral band Tothapi took to the stage on the celebrated Philippine variety show ‘ASAP Natin ‘To,’ aired on January 7, they carried with them a debt of gratitude. At the heart of their thanks was iconic singer Regine Velasquez, whose influence in the music industry and support had helped to facilitate their appearance.
Tothapi's Rise to Fame: A Tribute to Regine Velasquez and 'Happy Thoughts'
TONEEJAY's '711': An Indie OPM Triumph on the Philippine Charts
8 hours ago
TONEEJAY's '711': An Indie OPM Triumph on the Philippine Charts
Baguio City Records Lowest Temperature in the Philippines for 2024, Metro Manila Follows Suit
8 hours ago
Baguio City Records Lowest Temperature in the Philippines for 2024, Metro Manila Follows Suit
SB19 Steals the Show at the 9th Wish Music Awards
1 hour ago
SB19 Steals the Show at the 9th Wish Music Awards
Monday Morning Chaos: Heavy Traffic Congestion Hits Commonwealth Avenue
2 hours ago
Monday Morning Chaos: Heavy Traffic Congestion Hits Commonwealth Avenue
Digital Agriculture Platform AgriEx Empowers Farmers in Liliw, Laguna
2 hours ago
Digital Agriculture Platform AgriEx Empowers Farmers in Liliw, Laguna
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
19 seconds
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
5 mins
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
7 mins
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
7 mins
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
8 mins
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
9 mins
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
10 mins
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
10 mins
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
10 mins
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
15 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
38 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
42 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app