Farmers and Government Unite to Tackle Irrigation Issues in Barangay Pangobilian

In the lush greens of Barangay Pangobilian, nestled in Brooke’s Point in Southern Palawan, farmers congregated on January 13 for a pivotal meeting with representatives from both local and national government.

The session was called to discuss the pressing irrigation issues that have been plaguing the rice fields in the municipality, threatening their livelihoods and the area’s food security.

The meeting was a collective voice of 62 farmers, a testament to the unity and shared concerns of the agricultural community.

The assembly was not just a meeting—it was a platform for these farmers to express their concerns, to share the struggles they face due to inadequate irrigation, and to seek solutions.

The participants were not alone in their quest for answers. The gathering was graced by officials from the town’s government as well as representatives from the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) and the Department of Agriculture (DA), symbolizing a shared commitment to addressing the cause.