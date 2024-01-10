en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Family Pleads for Release of Imprisoned Filipino Worker During Indonesian President’s Visit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Family Pleads for Release of Imprisoned Filipino Worker During Indonesian President’s Visit

The plight of Mary Jane Veloso, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) languishing on death row in Indonesia for over a decade, has once again come into the spotlight with her family’s public plea for her release. This timely appeal coincided with the diplomatic visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the Philippines, adding a layer of complexity and urgency to an already significant diplomatic engagement.

Desperation and Hope

Anchored on the shores of desperation and hope, Celia Veloso, the mother of Mary Jane Veloso, issued a heartfelt plea for her daughter’s clemency. The family’s longing to reunite with Mary Jane was palpable as they expressed their fervent hope for her release. The poignant plea was accompanied by an impassioned call for collaboration with the Philippine Government to address the scourge of human trafficking in the ASEAN region.

Unwavering Advocacy

Despite the bleakness of the situation, the family’s unyielding advocacy for Mary Jane’s freedom has not waned. They have relentlessly sought the intervention of the Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, who has consistently echoed their appeal for executive clemency to his Indonesian counterpart. The crux of Mary Jane’s predicament lies in her arrest in 2010 for possession of 2.6 kilograms of heroin at the international airport in Yogyakarta. Her subsequent conviction and death sentence by an Indonesian court have cast a long shadow over her life.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the grim backdrop, a glimmer of hope emerged in 2015 when President Joko Widodo granted Mary Jane a reprieve, just as she was on the brink of execution. This act of clemency, however fleeting, has since fuelled the family’s hope for her ultimate release. The family’s recent appeal, hand-delivered in the form of a letter to the presidential palace in Manila, seeks to rekindle this hope.

Yet, the fate of Mary Jane remains uncertain. Despite the family’s protest and the Foreign Secretary’s renewed appeal, the media silence following the meeting between Presidents Marcos and Widodo leaves the outcome of the appeal in the balance. Whether the plea for Mary Jane’s freedom was received or discussed remains a mystery.

0
Human Rights International Relations Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
21 mins ago
Death of Asylum Seeker on Bibby Stockholm: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Conditions
In an unfortunate turn of events, an Albanian asylum seeker, Leonard Farruku, was discovered lifeless on the Bibby Stockholm. The ship, repurposed for asylum seekers’ accommodation, became the ominous scene of what appears to be a self-inflicted death. The deceased’s roommate, Yusuf Deen Kargbo, asserts that the body went unnoticed for a whopping 12 hours
Death of Asylum Seeker on Bibby Stockholm: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Conditions
Suspension of Indiana University Professor Stirs Concerns for Academic Freedom
1 hour ago
Suspension of Indiana University Professor Stirs Concerns for Academic Freedom
Ukrainian Church Leader Echoes Fight for Freedom Amidst Russian Invasion
2 hours ago
Ukrainian Church Leader Echoes Fight for Freedom Amidst Russian Invasion
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
1 hour ago
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
US Voices Concern Over Alleged Human Rights Violations in Sri Lanka's 'Yukthiya' Operation
1 hour ago
US Voices Concern Over Alleged Human Rights Violations in Sri Lanka's 'Yukthiya' Operation
Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict
1 hour ago
Spanish President Sánchez Calls for Adherence to International Law in Gaza Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
47 seconds
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
1 min
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
1 min
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
2 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
3 mins
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
5 mins
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
5 mins
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
5 mins
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
5 mins
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app