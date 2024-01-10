Family Pleads for Release of Imprisoned Filipino Worker During Indonesian President’s Visit

The plight of Mary Jane Veloso, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) languishing on death row in Indonesia for over a decade, has once again come into the spotlight with her family’s public plea for her release. This timely appeal coincided with the diplomatic visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the Philippines, adding a layer of complexity and urgency to an already significant diplomatic engagement.

Desperation and Hope

Anchored on the shores of desperation and hope, Celia Veloso, the mother of Mary Jane Veloso, issued a heartfelt plea for her daughter’s clemency. The family’s longing to reunite with Mary Jane was palpable as they expressed their fervent hope for her release. The poignant plea was accompanied by an impassioned call for collaboration with the Philippine Government to address the scourge of human trafficking in the ASEAN region.

Unwavering Advocacy

Despite the bleakness of the situation, the family’s unyielding advocacy for Mary Jane’s freedom has not waned. They have relentlessly sought the intervention of the Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, who has consistently echoed their appeal for executive clemency to his Indonesian counterpart. The crux of Mary Jane’s predicament lies in her arrest in 2010 for possession of 2.6 kilograms of heroin at the international airport in Yogyakarta. Her subsequent conviction and death sentence by an Indonesian court have cast a long shadow over her life.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the grim backdrop, a glimmer of hope emerged in 2015 when President Joko Widodo granted Mary Jane a reprieve, just as she was on the brink of execution. This act of clemency, however fleeting, has since fuelled the family’s hope for her ultimate release. The family’s recent appeal, hand-delivered in the form of a letter to the presidential palace in Manila, seeks to rekindle this hope.

Yet, the fate of Mary Jane remains uncertain. Despite the family’s protest and the Foreign Secretary’s renewed appeal, the media silence following the meeting between Presidents Marcos and Widodo leaves the outcome of the appeal in the balance. Whether the plea for Mary Jane’s freedom was received or discussed remains a mystery.