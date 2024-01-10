Family Pleads for OFW Mary Jane Veloso’s Release Amid President Widodo’s Philippine Visit

In a pivotal moment during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to the Philippines, the family of Mary Jane Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who has been imprisoned in Indonesia for over a decade, made a public appeal for her release. Mary Jane Veloso was sentenced to death in 2010 in a drug case, a verdict that has resonated deeply with the Filipino community and beyond.

Family’s Public Appeal

Veloso’s parents, Cesar and Celia, joined a rally in Manila, using the occasion of President Widodo’s visit to express their plea for justice. The family handed letters to President Widodo and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., expressing their conviction in Mary Jane’s innocence and the profound impact her imprisonment has had on her two children. This public appeal was a poignant reminder of the human cost of global drug laws and the plight of overseas workers often caught in situations beyond their control.

Government and Migrant Group Support

The Philippine government has also been unyielding in its support for Veloso, reiterating its call for clemency. The Department of Foreign Affairs stated that President Widodo’s visit provided an opportunity to raise questions about Mary Jane’s case and her testimonies against her recruiters. Migrante, a Filipino migrant organization, echoed the family’s plea and appealed directly to President Widodo for clemency, punctuating the broader collective call for justice.

A Long-awaited Family Reunion

In a bittersweet development amid the ongoing struggle, the Veloso family was allowed to visit Mary Jane in her cell on Christmas. This rare reunion, after years of separation, underscored the deep personal toll of Mary Jane’s continued incarceration. As the world was reminded of Mary Jane’s plight, the fight for her freedom continues, spurred by the hope of her family, the support of her nation, and the relentless pursuit of justice.