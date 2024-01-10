Family of Mary Jane Veloso Appeals to President Widodo for Her Release

In a poignant moment during Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to the Philippines, the family of Mary Jane Veloso, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) serving a life sentence in Indonesia, hand-delivered a letter to the presidential palace, renewing their plea for her release. Veloso, a victim of illegal recruitment and human trafficking, has been behind bars in Indonesia for a decade, following her conviction on drug charges.

Renewed Plea for Clemency

With the arrival of President Widodo on Filipino soil, Celia Veloso, Mary Jane's mother, saw an opportunity to rekindle hope for her daughter's freedom. Desperate to bring attention to her daughter's plight, she personally handed over a letter to the palace, begging for her daughter's release. The letter, a testament to a mother's unyielding love, underscored the decade-long struggle of Mary Jane, emphasizing her innocence and victimization by human traffickers.

Government Steps In

Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo echoed the Veloso family's appeal during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart. The Philippine government has consistently appealed for clemency for Veloso, highlighting her situation as a stark reminder of the dark underbelly of human trafficking in the ASEAN region. The meeting underscored the shared commitment between the Philippines and Indonesia to combat transnational crime, with Veloso's case being a focal point of the discussion.

The Fate of Veloso

The fate of Mary Jane Veloso now lies in Jakarta's hands. While the Philippine government has been vocal about its appeal for clemency, it is ultimately up to the Indonesian government to decide the next chapter in Veloso's story. As the world watches and waits, the plea of a family for the release of their loved one from a decade-long ordeal continues to echo. The case of Mary Jane Veloso is more than just a legal battle; it is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the relentless fight against injustice.