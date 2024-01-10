Family of Mary Jane Veloso Appeals to Indonesian President Amid State Visit

In a significant diplomatic event, the family of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino worker on death row in Indonesia, appealed to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for her release. The plea was made during Widodo's state visit to the Philippines, a move that has highlighted the ongoing diplomatic and human rights issue concerning Veloso's decade-long imprisonment.

A Plea Amid Diplomatic Relations

The Veloso family, led by her mother Celia Veloso, expressed their longing to reunite with Mary Jane. They emphasized that her children are eagerly waiting for her release. This emotional plea comes at a time when the two nations are strengthening their diplomatic ties, signaling the family's hope that the spirit of bilateral relations and goodwill might sway Widodo's decision.

Political Leaders Weigh In

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has committed to raising the issue of Mary Jane Veloso's clemency and freedom during his meeting with President Widodo. This statement came after advocacy group Migrante International called on Marcos Jr. to reiterate the Philippine government's appeal to pardon Veloso, who has been on death row since 2010. The discussion of Veloso's case forms a critical part of Widodo's official visit agenda, reflecting its importance in the diplomatic discourse between the two nations.

Call for Clemency Resonates

The family's public appeal is not alone in the call for Veloso's release. Various organizations and the Philippine government itself have renewed their appeal for clemency. The Department of Foreign Affairs stated that President Marcos hoped for discussions to end with Veloso's freedom. Veloso's family and advocacy groups rallied in Manila, expressing solidarity with the family and highlighting Veloso's innocence as a victim of human trafficking, despite her conviction for drug trafficking. This collective call for clemency echoes the nationwide sentiment, intensifying the spotlight on the decade-long case of Mary Jane Veloso.