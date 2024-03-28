Faithful Gather in Quezon City Churches for Maundy Thursday Traditions SemanaSanta2024

MANILA — In a profound display of faith and tradition, Catholics across Quezon City congregated at local churches to observe Maundy Thursday, marking a key moment of Holy Week 2024. Amidst the hustle of Metro Manila, devotees found solace and spiritual renewal through the Visita Iglesia tradition, a pilgrimage that involves visiting seven churches to pray and reflect on the passion of Jesus Christ. Notably, the Christ the King Mission Seminary and the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel were among the primary sites of worship, drawing hundreds to partake in prayers and the Stations of the Cross.

Visita Iglesia: A Time-Honored Devotion

Visita Iglesia, a practice deeply rooted in Filipino Catholic tradition, saw families and friends embarking on a spiritual journey across Quezon City. The Christ the King Mission Seminary, with its serene compound, offered a conducive environment for meditation and prayer, especially with the Stations of the Cross set up for devotees. Participants in this ritual believe in the power of their prayers being granted upon completing the visitation of seven churches, a testament to their faith and dedication.

Spiritual Reflection and Community

At the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the atmosphere was one of reverence and communal faith. Devotees engaged in prayer at the Stations of the Cross, reflecting on the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. The day's observances culminated in the Mass of the Lord’s Last Supper and a poignant reenactment of Jesus washing His disciples' feet, scheduled at 5:00 p.m., reinforcing the themes of service and humility inherent to the season. Outside the church, vendors offering religious items like rosaries and prayer booklets catered to the faithful, adding a vibrant dimension to the solemn occasion.

Preserving Tradition Amid Modern Challenges

In an era where modernity and rapid urban development often eclipse traditional practices, the enduring popularity of Visita Iglesia in Quezon City serves as a powerful reminder of the community's commitment to faith and spiritual growth. This year's observance not only highlighted the rich tapestry of Catholic traditions but also showcased the adaptability of these practices, with many opting for environmentally friendly modes of transport like biking or walking, as suggested by a local government guide. The convergence of the faithful in these sacred spaces underscored the unifying power of shared beliefs and the role of religious observances in fostering a sense of belonging and identity among participants.

As the sun set on Maundy Thursday, the gatherings in Quezon City's churches offered a moment of pause and reflection for many, amidst the challenges of contemporary life. The Visita Iglesia tradition, with its emphasis on prayer, sacrifice, and community, continues to be a beacon of hope and faith for Filipino Catholics, reaffirming the enduring relevance of Holy Week observances in nurturing the spiritual well-being of individuals and communities alike.