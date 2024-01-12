Eugenio Araullo: A Luminary in Energy Efficiency Honored with Prestigious EEE Award

Unveiling a remarkable feat in the realm of energy efficiency and conservation, Eugenio Araullo, the Research and Development Director of MERALCO Power Academy Program, has been conferred with the prestigious Energy Efficiency Excellence (EEE) Award by the Department of Energy. This accolade, presented under the Certified Energy Auditor subcategory, salutes Araullo’s notable strides in the field of energy efficiency and conservation.

Awarded for Excellence

The EEE Awards, an annual event that coincides with National Energy Consciousness Month, are dedicated to commemorating exceptional energy management practices. They extend recognition to an array of public and private sector entities, including organizations, buildings, and individuals who have imprinted their mark in the realm of energy efficiency.

Araullo: A Stalwart in Energy Efficiency

Boasting over three decades of experience as an electrical engineer, Araullo’s reputation precedes him in the industry. His comprehensive energy audits span across various sectors, both within the Philippines and on an international scale. His expertise blankets a broad spectrum of areas including process excellence, supply chain management, information technology, renewable energy, power economics, energy management, and personnel development.

A Beacon of Energy Conservation

With this recognition, Araullo continues to serve as a beacon in the field of energy conservation, illuminating the path for future energy auditors and conservationists. His unwavering commitment to energy efficiency is not only evident in his professional accolades but also in his contribution to shaping a sustainable future.