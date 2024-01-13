en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Esports and Pop Culture Collide at Asia-Pacific Predator League in Manila

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
Esports and Pop Culture Collide at Asia-Pacific Predator League in Manila

Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena was abuzz with energy, excitement, and a unique fusion of pop culture and esports as the Asia-Pacific Predator League made its grand entrance. The event, hosted by Acer Philippines, held the audience spellbound with a harmonious blend of competitive esports and electrifying pop performances, proving that the world of esports can resonate with a wider audience when melded with the right elements of entertainment.

Musical Prowess Meets Gaming Fervor

In an unprecedented move, the event brought together popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo and P-pop group SB19 on the same stage. Geronimo, known for her mesmerizing vocal prowess and dynamic dance routines, lived up to her reputation as she enthralled the audience. SB19, on the other hand, performed their chart-topping hits ‘Gento’, ‘Bazinga’, and ‘CRIMZONE’, reaffirming their status as one of the most exciting acts in the Philippine pop scene. Their collaborative song ‘Ace Your World’ – a commemorative release marking the 20th anniversary of Acer Philippines – was a particular highlight of the event.

A Line-up to Remember

The event also featured performances by FELIP, a Filipino singer-songwriter known for his soulful melodies, Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, and rock band Urbandub, creating a diverse musical palette that catered to the varied tastes of the audience. This fusion of music and esports was a deliberate strategy by Acer Philippines to broaden its outreach, as explained by Sue Ong Lim, the managing director of Acer Philippines Office.

Commitment to Esports

Acer’s Predator League is just one of the many tournaments hosted by the tech giant in the Philippines, featuring esports events for popular games like Dota 2 and Valorant. Lim underscored Acer’s steadfast commitment to promoting grassroots development of esports in the country through these annual and semi-annual tournaments, signifying a promising future for the burgeoning esports industry in the Philippines.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
21 mins ago
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
In a fresh wave of optimism, the Philippines celebrates its recognition as one of the safest countries in Southeast Asia. This accolade, bestowed upon the nation by the 2023 Gallup Law and Order Index, marks a significant moment in the nation’s history – a testament to the enhanced trust the public holds for the law
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia
3 hours ago
Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia
Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm
4 hours ago
Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
2 hours ago
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
3 hours ago
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
3 hours ago
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
3 mins
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
3 mins
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
11 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
13 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
13 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
14 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
15 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
15 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app