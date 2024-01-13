Esports and Pop Culture Collide at Asia-Pacific Predator League in Manila

Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena was abuzz with energy, excitement, and a unique fusion of pop culture and esports as the Asia-Pacific Predator League made its grand entrance. The event, hosted by Acer Philippines, held the audience spellbound with a harmonious blend of competitive esports and electrifying pop performances, proving that the world of esports can resonate with a wider audience when melded with the right elements of entertainment.

Musical Prowess Meets Gaming Fervor

In an unprecedented move, the event brought together popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo and P-pop group SB19 on the same stage. Geronimo, known for her mesmerizing vocal prowess and dynamic dance routines, lived up to her reputation as she enthralled the audience. SB19, on the other hand, performed their chart-topping hits ‘Gento’, ‘Bazinga’, and ‘CRIMZONE’, reaffirming their status as one of the most exciting acts in the Philippine pop scene. Their collaborative song ‘Ace Your World’ – a commemorative release marking the 20th anniversary of Acer Philippines – was a particular highlight of the event.

A Line-up to Remember

The event also featured performances by FELIP, a Filipino singer-songwriter known for his soulful melodies, Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, and rock band Urbandub, creating a diverse musical palette that catered to the varied tastes of the audience. This fusion of music and esports was a deliberate strategy by Acer Philippines to broaden its outreach, as explained by Sue Ong Lim, the managing director of Acer Philippines Office.

Commitment to Esports

Acer’s Predator League is just one of the many tournaments hosted by the tech giant in the Philippines, featuring esports events for popular games like Dota 2 and Valorant. Lim underscored Acer’s steadfast commitment to promoting grassroots development of esports in the country through these annual and semi-annual tournaments, signifying a promising future for the burgeoning esports industry in the Philippines.