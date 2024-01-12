ERC Advocates for Consumer-Focused Amendments to Philippines’ Power Industry Act

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines is calling for amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), a move that could change the landscape of the country’s power industry. The ERC’s recommendation offers a novel approach to addressing power outages, suggesting a redirection of penalties towards consumer refunds. This approach challenges the current system where fines levied on negligent power sector entities are sent to the National Treasury, leaving affected consumers without any form of compensation.

A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Policies

In a congressional inquiry into a recent power outage in Panay, ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta outlined the proposed changes. The idea is straightforward: fines imposed on power companies for negligence leading to outages should be used as refunds or discounts for the affected consumers. The penalties, currently ranging from P50,000 to P50 million, would serve as a financial salve for consumers who bear the brunt of power sector negligence.

Penalties in Proportion to Economic Losses

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, backing the ERC’s proposal, suggested that penalties should be in proportion to the economic losses caused by power sector negligence. The recent power outage in Western Visayas, reportedly involving the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), resulted in significant economic damage estimated at P5.7 billion. This incident has brought the issue of power sector responsibility to the forefront and highlighted the need for stricter penalties and regulations.

Regulatory Measures and Future Amendments

In response to the recent blackout, the ERC has taken several measures, including requiring hourly updates from the grid operator and launching an investigation into the incident. The ERC is also considering the reconstitution of the Grid Management Committee (GMC), which oversees the country’s power grid. The Department of Energy (DOE) has expressed support for amendments to EPIRA that would include criminal liability for power company officials responsible for failing to prevent blackouts. These changes, if implemented, could usher in a new era of consumer-centric policies in the Philippines’ power sector.