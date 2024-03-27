Erap, Dra. Loi Embark on Holy Week Tradition with Visita Iglesia at Quiapo Church

Former President Joseph Estrada and his wife, Dra. Luisa "Loi" Ejercito-Estrada, immersed themselves in the time-honored Holy Week tradition of Visita Iglesia, visiting the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno in Quiapo on Holy Wednesday. Accompanied by their children, the visit underscored the couple's enduring faith and the significance of this religious practice in the Philippines.

Embracing Tradition and Family

In what has become a cherished annual observance, the Estrada couple, alongside their children Jackie and Jude, partook in the Visita Iglesia—a devout practice especially poignant given Joseph Estrada's upcoming 87th birthday and Dra. Loi's age of 94. Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, the eldest son, highlighted the importance of this tradition for their family, noting how they prioritize visiting their parents' favored churches during Holy Week. This year's journey included not only the historic Quiapo Church but also the Antipolo Cathedral, another site of deep religious significance.

Quiapo Church: A Beacon of Faith

The Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, more commonly known as Quiapo Church, stands as a central figure in the religious life of many Filipino Catholics. It is famous for the Black Nazarene, a revered statue of Jesus Christ, which attracts millions of devotees yearly. The Estradas' visit to Quiapo Church, therefore, is not just a personal act of faith but also a participation in a broader communal tradition that resonates deeply with many Filipinos.

The Significance of Visita Iglesia

The practice of Visita Iglesia, which involves visiting seven churches to pray and reflect on the Stations of the Cross, is a significant Holy Week tradition in the Philippines. It serves as a spiritual journey, allowing believers to meditate on the passion of Christ and engage in a communal expression of faith. The Estrada family's adherence to this practice, despite the challenges posed by their age, underscores the deep-rooted nature of Visita Iglesia in Filipino Christian culture.

The participation of figures such as the Estradas in Visita Iglesia highlights the enduring relevance of this tradition in contemporary Philippine society. It serves as a reminder of the unifying power of faith and the importance of family and tradition in navigating the complexities of modern life. As the Estradas continue to observe this sacred tradition, they not only reaffirm their personal beliefs but also contribute to the rich tapestry of Filipino religious practices.