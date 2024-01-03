Enchanted Kingdom Gains Significant Recognition from Government Agencies

Enchanted Kingdom, the Philippines’ premier theme park, has garnered significant recognition from various government agencies in 2023, cementing its position as a leading contributor to the nation’s tourism and economy. Its adherence to responsible tax payments, commitment to promoting local products, and efforts in enhancing tourism services have earned it accolades from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Tourism (DOT), respectively.

Top VAT Contributor

The BIR acknowledged Enchanted Kingdom as the Top 2 Highest Value Added Tax contributor within the Biñan – West Laguna District for the first semester of 2023. This commendation underscores the theme park’s commitment to fulfilling its fiscal responsibilities, contributing significantly to the national economy.

Go Lokal! Retail Partner

The DTI recognized Enchanted Kingdom during the FlexPinoy: Saludo sa Go Lokal! Retail Partners appreciation ceremony. The park was lauded for its role as the first and longest-standing Go Lokal retail partner since 2016, through its local souvenir shop, Pugad. This partnership has played a crucial role in supporting local enterprises and promoting Philippine-made products to millions of guests.

Contributor to the FilipinoBrand of Service Excellence

The DOT also honored Enchanted Kingdom for its contributions to the FilipinoBrand of Service Excellence (FBSE). It noted that 89% of the park’s full-time staff have been trained under the DOT program, which aims to improve tourism services. This recognition reflects the park’s dedication to delivering world-class service and promoting the Philippines as a leading tourism destination.

Furthermore, Enchanted Kingdom is a finalist in two categories for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Brass Ring Excellence Award. The winners are set to be announced in Las Vegas in March 2024, adding further anticipation to the park’s achievements.

Dr. Cynthia R. Mamon, the COO of Enchanted Kingdom, expressed optimism for a more magical 2024 as the park continues to recover from the pandemic and aims to provide world-class leisure and entertainment. In addition to these recognitions, the park has also won the Anvil Award of Merit and the Silver Quill Award of Excellence for its outstanding public relations and communication programs, furthering its reputation for excellence.