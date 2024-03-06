Empowering Women Through Storytelling: Fully Booked and Penguin Random House SEA Host All-Women Panel

In a significant stride toward celebrating National Women's Month, Fully Booked collaborates with Penguin Random House Southeast Asia to present an inspiring all-women panel discussion titled Empowering Women in Stories. Scheduled for March 9, 2024, at The Studio, Fully Booked Bonifacio High Street, this event promises to be a beacon of inspiration and empowerment, featuring a distinguished lineup of authors committed to driving change through their narratives.

Meet the Storytellers

The panel boasts an eclectic mix of voices from Penguin Random House Southeast Asia, including Marga Ortigas, a veteran journalist and author known for her insightful works like The House on Calle Sombra and There are No Falling Stars in China: and Other Life Lessons from a Recovering Journalist. Alongside her, Mookie Katigbak-Lacuesta, an acclaimed poet with titles such as Burning Houses and Eros Redux under her belt, will share the stage.

They are joined by Migs Bravo-Dutt, a versatile writer and researcher with a keen eye for contemporary narratives, and Mica De Leon, a Palanca award-winning writer celebrated for her romantic novel, Love on the Second Read. Together, they will delve into their publishing journeys, the creation of compelling female characters, and the impact of their stories on readers and society at large.

Driving Conversations on Women's Empowerment

The panel discussion is not just an opportunity to hear from these accomplished authors but also serves as a platform to engage in broader conversations about women's empowerment. Topics will range from challenges in the publishing industry to the portrayal of women in literature and the importance of diverse, strong female characters. This event aligns with global efforts to highlight and tackle issues such as gender equality, economic independence, access to education, and the representation of women in media, as explored in various impactful stories and discussions across the globe.

Join the Movement

This free public event is more than just a panel discussion; it's a call to action for attendees to become part of a larger movement towards gender equality and empowerment. By providing a platform for these powerful voices, Empowering Women in Stories aims to inspire attendees to reflect on their roles in supporting and advocating for women's rights and representation in all spheres of life. Interested individuals can find full details and register for the event through the provided Facebook event link, joining a community ready to make a difference through storytelling.

As the event draws near, it's clear that Empowering Women in Stories is set to be a landmark occasion in the celebration of National Women's Month. It stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in promoting change, empowering women, and fostering a more inclusive and equitable society. Attendees can look forward to an afternoon of insightful discussions, networking, and the opportunity to be part of a pivotal movement in the world of literature and beyond.