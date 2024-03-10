Ed Sheeran and Ben&Ben Light Up Manila in a Dream Concert Collaboration

MANILA — In an unforgettable night that fused international pop with local indie folk flair, British music sensation Ed Sheeran and the Philippines' beloved Ben&Ben came together for a historic performance. This collaboration marked a high point in both acts' careers, with Sheeran returning to the Philippine concert scene after a six-year hiatus and Ben&Ben fulfilling what they described as a 'dream' moment. The event took place at the SMDC Concert Grounds in Parañaque, captivating thousands of fans with a setlist that blended their hits in a seamless musical journey.

Advertisment

Sheeran's 'Mathematics' tour has been making headlines around the world, but it was the Manila stop that uniquely captured the hearts of many. The anticipation was palpable long before Sheeran stepped onto the rotating stage, with fans eager to witness how the collaboration with Ben&Ben would unfold.

As the indie band joined Sheeran for a rendition of their hit 'Maybe the Night,' the crowd erupted in cheers, a testament to the powerful connection music has in bridging diverse sounds and stories. Miguel Benjamin Guico of Ben&Ben shared his awe on social media, thanking Sheeran for the opportunity to share the stage, a sentiment that resonated with many who saw it as a symbol of international recognition for Filipino talent.

A Night of Musical Synergy

The concert not only showcased the artists' individual strengths but also highlighted the magic of impromptu collaborations. From the heartfelt duets to the solo performances that included chart-toppers like 'Shape of You,' 'Perfect,' and 'Thinking Out Loud,' the event was a showcase of Sheeran's versatility as an artist and Ben&Ben's ability to enchant on a grand scale.

The inclusion of English singer-songwriter Calum Scott as a guest added another layer of international flair to the proceedings, while Sheeran's backstage karaoke session with Ben&Ben, shared on Instagram, offered fans a glimpse into the camaraderie that formed behind the scenes.