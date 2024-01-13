en English
Business

Economist Lauds Philippine Economy Under Marcos Jr.’s Administration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Economist Lauds Philippine Economy Under Marcos Jr.’s Administration

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic management of the Philippines has earned accolades from economist Victor Abola, who lauds the administration’s strategic focus on utilities, infrastructure, and agriculture. Key to this strategy is the progressing construction of the Kaliwa Dam, a water project expected to provide 600 million liters of water daily once fully operational by 2027.

A Robust Economic Outlook

Under the Marcos administration, infrastructure spending is set to remain at 5% of the GDP, with additional large-scale projects planned through public-private partnerships. In the agricultural sector, steps are being taken to improve irrigation systems and stabilize the rice supply. This comprehensive economic approach is expected to result in a 6% growth in 2023, driven by robust consumption, increased government spending on infrastructure, a strong labor market, and the recovery of domestic tourism.

Inflation is projected to decrease to 3.8%, aligning with the central bank’s target. However, despite these positive indications, challenges such as global economic headwinds and external uncertainties remain. The Philippine peso is expected to encounter pressure, trading within the P56 to P58 range against the US dollar. Furthermore, interest rates are likely to be cut by 25 basis points starting in June as inflationary pressures decline.

Finance Secretary’s Ambitious Goals

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, newly appointed under President Marcos, has set an ambitious revenue target of P4.235 trillion for 2024. The plan is to collect P3 trillion from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, P1 trillion from the Bureau of Customs, and P300 billion from the National Treasury. This income would be derived from dividends from government corporations and state shares in airport operations and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Recto’s Priorities and Future Plans

Recto’s chief priority is promoting fiscal sustainability while acting quickly on investments to create more jobs and free up resources for social services. He has also committed to focusing on tax measures deemed a priority by President Marcos. His strategy includes achieving inclusive economic growth, advocating for immediate passage of key tax reforms, and installing a system that promotes fair and fast tax administration. Ralph Recto has also vowed to shield consumers from elevated prices and pursue reforms in public and private pensions. Though detailed plans have yet to be released, Recto is committed to strengthening the strong economic fundamentals established by his predecessors.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index is also expected to recover, with projected levels reaching 7,000 to 7,500 points. As the administration continues to focus on attracting strategic investments and improving the ease of doing business, the economy is set for a promising outlook.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

