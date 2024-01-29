Economic Growth Fails to Alleviate Poverty in the Philippines: PIDS Study

In a revelatory study, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) has underlined the stark reality of the country's economic scenario: the majority of the Philippines' economic growth benefits are unevenly distributed, leading to a marginal impact on poverty reduction. This stark revelation challenges the widespread notion that economic growth intrinsically leads to poverty alleviation.

Unchanged Poverty Rates Amidst Economic Growth

According to the PIDS' study, titled "Poverty Transitions and the Near-Poor in the Philippines", the overall poverty rate has remained unchanged between 2006 and 2009. This suggests that despite some households escaping the clutches of poverty, nearly the same number fell into poverty during this period. The country's growth elasticity of poverty (GEP) witnessed a decline during this period, further signifying that the economic boom had a negligible effect on poverty reduction.

The Link Between Poverty and Vulnerability

Senior Research Fellow Jose Ramon G. Albert, an integral part of the PIDS study, pointed out the correlation between households' income potential, their ability to deal with external shocks, and poverty. Factors such as inflation, unemployment, and significant health crises, which are often beyond the control of households, have a profound impact on their vulnerability to poverty.

Natural Disasters Exacerbating Poverty

The PIDS study also shed light on the role of natural disasters in exacerbating poverty. Typhoons, in particular, have been noted to intensify poverty in the affected provinces. This adds another layer of complexity to the already challenging task of poverty alleviation in the Philippines.

A Call for Inclusive Growth Policies

To counter the persistent poverty rates, PIDS advocates for the implementation of inclusive growth policies. These policies should focus on creating rural economic opportunities, improving agricultural productivity, investing in education, upgrading infrastructure, and creating decent jobs. By doing so, the aim is to foster inclusive growth and resilience, while ensuring protection for those most vulnerable.