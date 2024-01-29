Eastern Samar Church Rallies Against Mining Operations: A Call for Sustainable Practices

In a significant turn of events in the Eastern Samar province, Philippines, a congregation of local church leaders and laity assembled at a Catholic parish church in Guiuan town, forming what was termed a 'Jericho Prayer Assembly.' The assembly, aiming to draw attention to the environmental hazards posed by mining operations on the islands of Homonhon and Manicani, managed to rally more than 1,500 participants. This initiative was backed by Caritas Philippines, the active social arm of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

Clergymen Advocating Environmental Conservation

Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan, during the mass at the event, underscored the importance of conserving the environment for the sake of future generations. He put forth the argument that a healthy environment holds more value than transient financial gains. He advocated for the philosophy of 'think globally, act locally' in dealing with environmental issues, including the ever-looming climate crisis. However, the original blueprint of a prayer march was hindered as the local government did not accord the necessary permit to the diocese.

Call for a Halt to Destructive Mining Operations

Both Bishop Varquez and Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, the Vice President of Caritas Philippines, vehemently criticized mining practices that cause harm to the environment and the community. They laid emphasis on the urgent need to halt such operations. In their views, the need to prioritize the well-being of individuals and ecosystems over profit is paramount. This gathering marked a significant stride in the community's fight against environmentally destructive mining operations. The church leaders' rallying cry against mining operations signifies a broader consciousness about environmental conservation and sustainable practices.