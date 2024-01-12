en English
Business

E-Francisco Motors Seeks P11 Billion Investment to Boost Jeepney Modernization

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
E-Francisco Motors Seeks P11 Billion Investment to Boost Jeepney Modernization

E-Francisco Motors Corp., a longstanding Filipino jeepney manufacturer, is currently in advanced stages of negotiation with Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) to secure an investment of approximately $200 million, or P11 billion. The significant investment aims to expedite the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program in the Philippines.

E-Francisco Motors and MIC: A Potent Partnership

The CEO of E-Francisco Motors, Elmer Francisco, has engaged with MIC officials for a second time to discuss the substantial investment proposal. The proposed funding would empower E-Francisco Motors to augment the production of electric jeepneys, a key factor in accelerating the modernization of the PUV fleet across the country.

A Win for Filipinos

According to Francisco, the investment from MIC would not only reduce costs compared to the subsidies offered by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) but would also be a fixed investment expecting a return. This financial arrangement, he believes, would have a positive impact on Filipinos. He further emphasized that while the modernization program could continue without MIC’s involvement, their partnership would ensure a faster completion and smoother navigation of regulatory challenges.

Previously Disregarded by BOI

Before approaching MIC, E-Francisco Motors sought financial assistance from the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI). However, they alleged that their request was disregarded. With a history of 77 years in the jeepney manufacturing industry, the company offers modern jeepneys at a competitive rate of P985,000, in stark contrast to the P3 million charged by Chinese manufacturers.

Business Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

