E-Francisco Motors Seeks P11 Billion Investment to Boost Jeepney Modernization

E-Francisco Motors Corp., a longstanding Filipino jeepney manufacturer, is currently in advanced stages of negotiation with Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) to secure an investment of approximately $200 million, or P11 billion. The significant investment aims to expedite the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program in the Philippines.

E-Francisco Motors and MIC: A Potent Partnership

The CEO of E-Francisco Motors, Elmer Francisco, has engaged with MIC officials for a second time to discuss the substantial investment proposal. The proposed funding would empower E-Francisco Motors to augment the production of electric jeepneys, a key factor in accelerating the modernization of the PUV fleet across the country.

A Win for Filipinos

According to Francisco, the investment from MIC would not only reduce costs compared to the subsidies offered by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) but would also be a fixed investment expecting a return. This financial arrangement, he believes, would have a positive impact on Filipinos. He further emphasized that while the modernization program could continue without MIC’s involvement, their partnership would ensure a faster completion and smoother navigation of regulatory challenges.

Previously Disregarded by BOI

Before approaching MIC, E-Francisco Motors sought financial assistance from the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI). However, they alleged that their request was disregarded. With a history of 77 years in the jeepney manufacturing industry, the company offers modern jeepneys at a competitive rate of P985,000, in stark contrast to the P3 million charged by Chinese manufacturers.