Dumaguete's DoLE Rolls Out First Tupad Payout of 2024

In a significant move to alleviate the plight of disadvantaged and displaced workers, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in Dumaguete City has disbursed a total of PHP4.7 million in financial aid to 960 recipients via its Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) initiative. This event, held at the Dumaguete City National High School gymnasium, marked the first payout for the region of Negros Oriental in 2024.

Tupad: A Lifeline for the Underprivileged

Anchored in the philosophy of providing temporary employment to the underprivileged and displaced workforce, the Tupad program shines as a beacon of hope during challenging times. The beneficiaries, who toiled for 10 days in December the previous year performing menial tasks such as cleaning streets and canals, found respite in the financial assistance provided.

Temporary Employment: A Ray of Hope

With the program's framework designed to offer emergency employment for underemployed, displaced, and seasonal workers for a period ranging between 10 to 30 days, the Tupad initiative helps sustain the livelihoods of those facing employment challenges.

Future Promise: More Aid in Sight

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has vowed to usher in more government aid for eligible city residents. In an interesting development, even senior citizens showcasing a doctor's certificate confirming their fitness can apply for Tupad enrollment. This move is anticipated to widen the reach of the program, bringing respite to a larger section of the populace.