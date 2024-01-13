en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

DTI Negros Occidental Issues Advisory Against Truecash Lending Corporation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
DTI Negros Occidental Issues Advisory Against Truecash Lending Corporation

In a recent development, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Occidental has issued a public warning against Truecash Lending Corporation. This advisory comes in the wake of multiple complaints received about the corporation and the discovery of a counterfeit business name certificate.

Unregistered Entity

Truecash Lending Corporation, it turns out, is not officially registered with the DTI. This was revealed after the agency cross-checked the business name certificate presented by the said corporation. The DTI has clarified that it only registers businesses operating under a single proprietorship model, something Truecash Lending Corporation does not abide by, making its registration certificate a counterfeit.

Verification and Confirmation

In order to confirm these findings, a verification process was initiated with the Business Permits and Licensing Office of the City of Silay. The result of this verification led to a certification that verifies Truecash Lending Corporation’s non-operational status. This further strengthens the DTI’s stand against the corporation.

Public Caution and Vigilance

Following these revelations, the DTI Negros Occidental has strongly urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with such entities. The importance of staying informed and vigilant in business dealings has been emphasized to maintain a secure and trustworthy business environment. The DTI’s move is aimed to safeguard the integrity of the local business community and protect the interests of the public at large.

0
Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 seconds ago
Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth
In a period witnessing robust housing demand, Mumbai’s Keystone Realtors Ltd has recorded a significant upswing in property sales. Operating under the distinguished ‘Rustomjee’ brand, the real estate firm experienced a 26 percent annual growth in sales during the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal year, amassing a total of Rs 1,423 crore. A Flourishing
Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth
Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet
6 mins ago
Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet
VC Spectra's SPCT: A Rising Star in the Decentralized Finance Sector
6 mins ago
VC Spectra's SPCT: A Rising Star in the Decentralized Finance Sector
Kazakhstan's Coal Exports to Uzbekistan: A Significant Upturn Amid Challenges
3 mins ago
Kazakhstan's Coal Exports to Uzbekistan: A Significant Upturn Amid Challenges
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
5 mins ago
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
Payvertise Token Reshapes Digital Advertising with Blockchain Technology
6 mins ago
Payvertise Token Reshapes Digital Advertising with Blockchain Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
57 seconds
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
1 min
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
1 min
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
1 min
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
2 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
2 mins
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
4 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
4 mins
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
52 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app