DTI Negros Occidental Issues Advisory Against Truecash Lending Corporation

In a recent development, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Occidental has issued a public warning against Truecash Lending Corporation. This advisory comes in the wake of multiple complaints received about the corporation and the discovery of a counterfeit business name certificate.

Unregistered Entity

Truecash Lending Corporation, it turns out, is not officially registered with the DTI. This was revealed after the agency cross-checked the business name certificate presented by the said corporation. The DTI has clarified that it only registers businesses operating under a single proprietorship model, something Truecash Lending Corporation does not abide by, making its registration certificate a counterfeit.

Verification and Confirmation

In order to confirm these findings, a verification process was initiated with the Business Permits and Licensing Office of the City of Silay. The result of this verification led to a certification that verifies Truecash Lending Corporation’s non-operational status. This further strengthens the DTI’s stand against the corporation.

Public Caution and Vigilance

Following these revelations, the DTI Negros Occidental has strongly urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with such entities. The importance of staying informed and vigilant in business dealings has been emphasized to maintain a secure and trustworthy business environment. The DTI’s move is aimed to safeguard the integrity of the local business community and protect the interests of the public at large.