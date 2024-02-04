DSWD Secretary Leads Relief Operations in Flood-Hit Davao Oriental

Rex Gatchalian, the Secretary for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), has recently visited the towns of Caraga and Manay in Davao Oriental. The aim of his visit was to oversee the distribution of family food packs to residents who have been significantly affected by severe rains and flooding.

Relief Effort in Caraga Town

On February 3, Secretary Gatchalian led the relief effort in Caraga town. Here, he distributed family food packs to 512 residents who have been impacted by the harsh weather conditions. Apart from the distribution of aid, he also took the opportunity to inspect the infrastructure that was damaged due to the weather disturbances. Accompanying him were DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and local officials, including Mayor Ronnie Osnan and Congressmen Nelson Dianghirang and Cheeno Almario.

Aid Distribution in Manay Town

In Manay town, the relief efforts continued with 628 beneficiaries from two barangays receiving family food packs. The local officials were present in the town, including Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang and Congressmen Nelson Dayanghirang and Cheeno Almario, supporting the initiative. DSWD Undersecretary Cajipe and Regional Director Vanessa Goc Ong of Field Office-11 (Davao Region) also accompanied Gatchalian.

DSWD’s Pledge to Disaster Impact

The visit was a part of the DSWD's proactive response to the natural disaster impacting the province. Gatchalian's visit not only aimed at providing immediate relief to the affected residents but also served as an inspection and assessment of the extent of the damage caused by the severe weather. The DSWD continues to extend its aid and support to the residents of Davao Oriental and other provinces that have been impacted by the recent weather disturbances.