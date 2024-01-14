en English
Disaster

DSWD Field Office-7 Collaborates with LGUs to Aid Disaster-Affected Families in Central Visayas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
DSWD Field Office-7 Collaborates with LGUs to Aid Disaster-Affected Families in Central Visayas

In the aftermath of various emergencies that struck Central Visayas in the last quarter of 2023, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-7 has been working relentlessly with local government units (LGUs) to ensure the welfare of affected families.

Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Families

In response to the localized thunderstorms that occurred in Compostela and Danao City, Cebu Province, in September 2023, the DSWD provided relief amounting to P223,462. This aid, reaching 632 families or 2,666 individuals, included food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and family kits.

Besides, LGUs also stepped up by providing additional support that encompassed food, rice packs, canned goods, and cash aid. This assistance was granted following the LGUs’ requests for resource augmentation to help the families regain normalcy.

Support to Naga City Amidst Construction Hazards

Not limited to natural calamities, the DSWD Field Office-7 also extended its care to Naga City in Cebu Province. The city experienced tension cracks related to the construction of the Metro Cebu Expressway, jeopardizing the safety and livelihood of its residents. To mitigate the situation, the DSWD provided 2,005 family food packs to the 2,121 families affected by this incident.

Continued Collaboration for Welfare

The DSWD continues to work in close association with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for updates and to plan further interventions. On January 13, 2024, enhancing its collaboration, the DSWD shared a database of poor families with 13 local government units in Eastern Visayas, handing over a soft copy of the database for future assistance and planning.

With its proactive measures and strong collaboration with LGUs, the DSWD Field Office-7 continues to stand as a beacon of hope for those in need, demonstrating the power of united efforts in restoring normalcy and ensuring social welfare.

Disaster Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

