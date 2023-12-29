DSWD Extends Aid to Jeepney Drivers Amid PUV Modernization Program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended its assistance to jeepney drivers who may face livelihood challenges due to the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. The department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program offers financial aid to individuals in crisis, a lifeline that could prove pivotal for those impacted by the ongoing modernization efforts.

Journey Towards Modernization

The PUV Modernization Program, which seeks to transform the country’s public transportation system, has been met with resistance and protests. The Supreme Court has asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to comment on a petition filed by PISTON and Manibela to halt the program. Despite the opposition, the government remains firm on the December 31, 2023 deadline for PUV consolidation.

Consolidation Challenges and Protests

Though approximately 70% of PUV operators support the program, the looming deadline has led to heightened tensions and an announced transport strike by PISTON and Manibela. The LTFRB, however, has allowed unconsolidated PUV operators to ply roads till the end of January 2024. Critics cite that the move could lead to the loss of livelihood for 140,000 drivers and 60,000 operators of unconsolidated PUVs by 2024.

Government Stance and Future Plans

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has reaffirmed the non-extensible deadline for the consolidation of PUV operators, emphasizing the welfare of commuters. The government is committed to providing safer, more environment-friendly, and efficient PUVs. Non-compliant PUV operators after the deadline will face franchise revocations, while consolidated units will receive special permits. The LTFRB and DOTr will work with local government units to ensure a sufficient supply of PUV services, and other forms of public transport will cater to secondary routes.