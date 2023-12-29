en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

DSWD Extends Aid to Jeepney Drivers Amid PUV Modernization Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:45 pm EST
DSWD Extends Aid to Jeepney Drivers Amid PUV Modernization Program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended its assistance to jeepney drivers who may face livelihood challenges due to the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. The department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program offers financial aid to individuals in crisis, a lifeline that could prove pivotal for those impacted by the ongoing modernization efforts.

Journey Towards Modernization

The PUV Modernization Program, which seeks to transform the country’s public transportation system, has been met with resistance and protests. The Supreme Court has asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to comment on a petition filed by PISTON and Manibela to halt the program. Despite the opposition, the government remains firm on the December 31, 2023 deadline for PUV consolidation.

Consolidation Challenges and Protests

Though approximately 70% of PUV operators support the program, the looming deadline has led to heightened tensions and an announced transport strike by PISTON and Manibela. The LTFRB, however, has allowed unconsolidated PUV operators to ply roads till the end of January 2024. Critics cite that the move could lead to the loss of livelihood for 140,000 drivers and 60,000 operators of unconsolidated PUVs by 2024.

Government Stance and Future Plans

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has reaffirmed the non-extensible deadline for the consolidation of PUV operators, emphasizing the welfare of commuters. The government is committed to providing safer, more environment-friendly, and efficient PUVs. Non-compliant PUV operators after the deadline will face franchise revocations, while consolidated units will receive special permits. The LTFRB and DOTr will work with local government units to ensure a sufficient supply of PUV services, and other forms of public transport will cater to secondary routes.

0
Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Filipino Celebrities Reflect on 2023 and Share Hopes for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Makati City Rings in 2024 with Regine Velasquez-led New Year's Bash

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial ...
@Philippines · 2 hours
Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial ...
heart comment 0
PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance

By BNN Correspondents

PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance
Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

By BNN Correspondents

Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan
Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo
Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on ‘Boga’ and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year’s Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
3 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
4 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
5 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
17 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
39 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
44 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
48 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
49 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
51 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
44 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app