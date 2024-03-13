DOST Innovates Wood Processing Techniques to Combat Furniture Infestations, Protects Indigenous Materials

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in its continuous effort to safeguard Philippine indigenous wooden materials, has rolled out innovative wood processing techniques aimed at combating bed bug infestations and other biodeterioration agents in furniture. This move comes amid recent reports of such infestations in public facilities, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), putting the spotlight on the vulnerability of furniture made from indigenous materials like rattan.

Advertisment

Innovative Solutions for Biodeterioration

DOST’s Forest Products Research and Development Institute (FPRDI) has been at the forefront of this battle, exploring various methods to protect non-timber forest products (NTFPs) against agents of biodeterioration. Among the strategies are the application of wood preservatives to freshly cut and conditioned materials, kiln drying to achieve low moisture content, and thermal modification. These techniques not only aim to extend the service life of these materials but also ensure their safe use in public spaces.

Addressing Public Concerns

Advertisment

Rico J. Cabangon, DOST-FPRDI Officer-in-Charge, emphasized that while the news of bed bugs in rattan furniture at NAIA caused public apprehension, the institute has technologies and methods to prolong the service life of such materials. He clarified that bed bugs are attracted to the woven pattern of wicker furniture, not the material itself, and that proper maintenance is key. DOST Scientist Juanito P. Jimenez also highlighted the benefits of thermal modification, which makes wood more durable and less appealing to termites.

Commitment to Indigenous Craftsmanship

The initiative by DOST not only addresses the immediate concerns of furniture infestation but also reinforces the value of Filipino craftsmanship that utilizes indigenous materials. DOST-FPRDI’s recommendations aim to minimize exposure of treated materials to prolonged wetting, thereby extending their service life. "We urge the public not to be discouraged in using furniture made from rattan and other NTFPs. Through science, technology, and innovation, we can continue to take pleasure in bug-free Filipino craftsmanship," Cabangon stated, highlighting the institute's commitment to promoting indigenous materials and protecting them against biodeterioration.

As this initiative unfolds, it reflects a broader commitment to leveraging science and technology in preserving the nation’s heritage while ensuring public health and safety. The push towards innovative wood processing techniques by DOST-FPRDI not only showcases Filipino ingenuity but also sets a precedent for the sustainable use and protection of indigenous materials in the face of modern challenges.