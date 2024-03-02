DOST-FPRDI Showcases Forest Tech Innovations to House Representatives, Bolstering S&T Policy Making

The Department of Science and Technology-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) recently played host to members of the House of Representatives, demonstrating the latest in wood and non-wood forest product technologies. This significant event, held on February 22, underscores the vital role of science and technology (S&T) in shaping policy and fostering development within the Philippines' forestry sector.

Exclusive Demonstrations and Tours

Guided by Rep. Jeyzel Victoria C. Yu and joined by delegates from various House Committees, the visitors were treated to exclusive tours of DOST-FPRDI's state-of-the-art facilities. Demonstrations highlighted innovative uses of forest products, aiming to inspire legislation that supports S&T development in rural areas. DOST-FPRDI's OIC Director Rico J. Cabangon stressed the importance of such collaborations for advancing R&D initiatives that benefit the Filipino people.

Commitment to Development and Environment Protection

During the visit, the delegates explored several key facilities, including the Fire Testing Laboratory, Furniture Testing Center, and the Wood Library and Herbarium—home to the Philippines' most comprehensive wood collection. The Forest Products Innovation Center (FPIC) also showcased products derived from bamboo and other non-wood materials, emphasizing DOST-FPRDI's commitment to sustainable forest resource use, job creation, and environmental protection.

Strengthening S&T Through Legislative Support

Rep. Yu highlighted the visit as a critical step toward strengthening the cooperation between the DOST family and the legislative branch, aiming to tackle pressing issues through science and technology. The event not only showcased DOST-FPRDI's efforts in developing sustainable technologies but also reinforced the need for continued support for R&D to advance S&T in the country, a sentiment echoed by attendees from other DOST agencies.

This collaboration between DOST-FPRDI and the House of Representatives marks a pivotal moment in recognizing the role of science and research in legislative processes. It paves the way for more informed policymaking, crucial for the advancement of science and technology in the Philippines, particularly in the forestry sector. As these partnerships flourish, they promise to bring about innovative solutions that can address a range of challenges from job creation to environmental protection, highlighting the transformative power of R&D in creating a sustainable future.