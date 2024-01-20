DOST Encourages Northern Luzon Entities to Submit R&D Proposals

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in the Philippines has urged local bodies in Northern Luzon to present research and development (R&D) proposals, potentially unlocking funding opportunities. The call to action was presented at the 2024 Call Conference held in Baguio City, under the leadership of Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. The main objective is to bolster industry competitiveness and productivity through the implementation of high-impact R&D initiatives.

Successful R&D Centers: A Source of Inspiration

The DOST took the opportunity to showcase successful R&D centers that have made significant strides in their respective fields. Prime amongst them is the Potato R&D Center at Benguet State University. This center has played a pivotal role in improving potato yields for farmers through the use of 'clean' potato seeds. The utilization of these seeds has not only improved the quality of the produce but also enhanced the productivity of the farmers.

Another notable project is the Tamarind R&D Center at Pampanga State Agricultural University. The center's work has led to the expansion of sour tamarind plantations and has also provided solutions to combat the pervasive white-mold disease, thus securing the livelihoods of many farmers in the region.

Coastal Engineering and Health Research Initiatives

Adding to the list of noteworthy initiatives is the Coastal Engineering and Management R&D Center (Coaster) at Mariano Marcos State University. This center focuses on coastal design and infrastructure, addressing the challenges faced by coastal regions and offering innovative solutions to protect and preserve the environment.

Furthermore, the DOST is taking significant strides in health research with the establishment of the Biomaterials for Diagnostics and Therapeutics R&D Center at Angeles University Foundation. This center aims to develop advanced health technologies to tackle diseases prevalent in Central Luzon, thereby enhancing the overall health and wellbeing of the region's inhabitants.

Encouraging Scientific Efforts for Community Needs

Speaking on the occasion, DOST Undersecretary Leah J. Buendia emphasized the crucial role of scientific efforts in enhancing the quality of life for Filipinos. She underscored that these initiatives are instrumental in addressing the needs of the community, thus fostering a culture of innovation and scientific advancement.

In conclusion, the DOST's call for R&D proposals in Northern Luzon signifies a promising step towards bolstering regional development and competitiveness. By fostering a culture of innovation and research, the DOST is paving the way for a future that is both prosperous and sustainable.