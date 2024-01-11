en English
Philippines

Donny Pangilinan Sees Non-Inclusion in MMFF as Advantage for ‘GG The Movie’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Donny Pangilinan Sees Non-Inclusion in MMFF as Advantage for ‘GG The Movie’

Philippine actor Donny Pangilinan has offered a fresh perspective on his film’s non-inclusion in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Pangilinan suggests that the setback for his film, GG (Good Game) The Movie, may indeed be a serendipitous twist of fate. The timing of the release is now one of the first of 2024, a period traditionally hailed for profitable playdates in cinemas.

A New Era for Philippine Cinema

GG (Good Game) The Movie holds the distinction of being the first esports movie in the Philippines. Shot and completed in the previous year, the movie showcases the hard work, passion, and innovation that went into its production. This is evident in its unique elements, such as custom-built animations, shared actress Maricel Laxa.

Stepping into the Shoes of a Gamer

Pangilinan, who plays the role of an aspiring esports player with the gamer tag ‘Escape’ and real name Seth, underwent a physical transformation for the role, including bleaching his hair. This project holds a personal significance for the actor as he shares the screen with his mother, adding another layer of depth to the narrative.

Bridging the Generational Gap

Laxa revealed that the film also aims to bridge the gap between parents and children, particularly in understanding the impact of electronic gadgets and gaming on the younger generation. This indicates the film’s potential to resonate deeply, not just as an entertaining spectacle, but as a medium of social commentary.

Scheduled to hit Philippine theaters on January 24, GG (Good Game) The Movie is directed by Prime Cruz and jointly produced by Mediaworks, Cignal Entertainment, and Create Cinema. Distribution is handled by Star Cinema.

Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

