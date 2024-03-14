Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano Share Behind-The-Scenes from 'Can't Buy Me Love' at Star Magical Prom 2024

It was a dazzling night at Star Magical Prom 2024, where Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano stole the show, not just with their stunning appearances but also with their candid revelations about filming 'Can't Buy Me Love.' The pair, who graced the ivory carpet, shared a heartwarming anecdote about an 'almost kiss' scene, shedding light on the challenges and joys of their on-screen romance.

Behind the Magic of 'Can't Buy Me Love'

During their interaction with 'Magic Mirror,' Pangilinan and Mariano opened up about the intricacies of filming a particularly memorable scene. "Ito 'yung sinasabi ni direk, 'lapit pa, lapit pa.' Tapos 'yung eksena na 'yon naalala ko nanginginig na kami sa lamig. Pero sobrang saya ng eksena na 'yon," Pangilinan reflected, encapsulating the blend of excitement and challenge that marked the shooting of the series. Mariano added, "It was actually really cold. ...Totoong giniginaw kami roon. He was kind enough to share his jacket with me," highlighting the camaraderie and support shared between the co-stars.

Promise of More Thrills

The duo’s conversation not only revealed insights into their working relationship but also teased what fans can expect in future episodes. "Naku maraming-marami pa, sobrang dami pa. There will be a lot of twists and turns; it's going to be a roller-coaster ride, so abangan niyo 'yan," Mariano promised, hinting at the dynamic plot twists and emotional depth awaiting viewers of 'Can't Buy Me Love.'

Reigning Prom Royalty

The legacy of Pangilinan and Mariano at the Star Magical Prom was further cemented last year when they were crowned Prom King and Queen, an honor reflective of their significant impact both on and off the screen. Their chemistry and partnership have not only captivated audiences but also sparked discussions about their off-screen relationship, with Pangilinan recently clarifying their status, stating they are in a "happy place" and blessed to inspire people through their work.

As Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano continue to charm and engage audiences with their performances, their candid revelations and the promise of more captivating scenes ensure that their journey in 'Can't Buy Me Love' remains a focal point of intrigue and anticipation among fans. With their undeniable chemistry and dedication, the duo is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting what lies ahead in their on-screen love story.