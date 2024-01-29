Dominican Fr. Napoleon Sipalay Named New Bishop of Alaminos

In a major ecclesiastical announcement, Dominican Fr. Napoleon Sipalay has been named as the Bishop of Alaminos, Pangasinan province, Philippines, filling a four-year-long vacancy. The declaration, made by Pope Francis, adds Sipalay to the distinguished list of Filipino Dominicans to be elevated to the bishopric—the late Archbishop Emeritus Leonardo Legazpi of Caceres and the late Auxiliary Bishop Jose Salazar of Lipa being his predecessors. Sipalay succeeds Ricardo Baccay, who took over as the Archbishop of Tuguegarao in 2019.

Interim Period and New Appointment

In the interim period after Baccay's move, the Diocese of Alaminos was under the stewardship of Auxiliary Bishop Fidelis Layog, acting as the apostolic administrator. With Sipalay's appointment, the diocese gets its new spiritual guide, backed by an impressive record of religious service and an academic background in sacred theology.

Sipalay's Noteworthy Career

Sipalay, a native of Davao, has contributed significantly to the Dominican Order and to the areas where he served. His roles have ranged from being the Vice Rector of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Central Seminary, prior provincial of the Dominicans in the Philippines, Assistant Master of Students and Novice Master, to serving as a missionary in Sri Lanka for a considerable nine years. His academic credentials include a Bachelor's degree in sacred theology and a licentiate from UST.

Impact on the Diocese of Alaminos

As the new bishop, Sipalay will shepherd a diocese comprising over 584,000 Catholics spread across 14 municipalities in western Pangasinan. His appointment heralds the infusion of the Dominican order's core principles of truth and effective preaching into the diocese and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines. His prior experience as the prior of the Priory of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Manaoag, Pangasinan, will undoubtedly serve him well in his new role.