DMCI Homes Expands Leisure Portfolio with Eco-Agri Mountain Resort Condotel in Tuba, Benguet

Following the triumph of its initial leisure venture in Batangas, DMCI Homes embarks on a new journey to establish an eco-agri mountain resort condotel in Tuba, Benguet. The property, set to be part of the DMCI Homes Leisure Residences sub-brand, is anticipated for launch in the second quarter. Dennis Yap, the Vice President for Project Development at DMCI Homes, is buoyant about the prospects of this innovative project, highlighting Tuba's burgeoning appeal as a tourist haven.

Advertisment

Embracing Natural Beauty with Modern Filipino Architecture

DMCI Homes aims to transcend traditional accommodation offerings by creating a condotel that harmonizes with the natural surroundings, offering guests an authentic mountain resort experience. "With our experienced in-house architects and engineers, we are dedicated to designing a condotel that seamlessly blends the natural landscape with contemporary Filipino architecture," Yap stated. Tuba, a first-class municipality, is not only the threshold to Baguio City but also celebrated for its serene weather, picturesque landscapes, and flourishing eco-agricultural ventures.

Tuba: A Rising Star in Eco-Tourism and Investment

Advertisment

Yap emphasizes Tuba's strategic location near Baguio City as a key factor in its emerging popularity among tourists. Its cool climate and enchanting mountain scenery, coupled with the potential for eco-agricultural projects, make Tuba an attractive destination for both visitors and investors alike. The area is expected to see an uptick in investment and infrastructure development, further solidifying its position as a prime location for burgeoning tourist attractions and ventures.

Building on Success: The Launch of Solmera Coast

DMCI Homes' venture into the leisure property market commenced with the launch of Solmera Coast in San Juan, Batangas, in August 2023. The project, distinguished as the only tropical Asian-inspired beach park condotel in the area, garnered significant interest from investors and beach lovers. This success has paved the way for the company's expansion into Tuba, Benguet, with the upcoming eco-agri mountain resort condotel, promising to offer a unique blend of natural beauty and modern convenience.

As DMCI Homes forges ahead with its latest project in Tuba, the fusion of eco-agricultural elements with Filipino architectural ingenuity is poised to set a new benchmark in leisure living. The initiative not only highlights the company's commitment to innovation but also its dedication to enhancing the local tourism landscape, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable and immersive travel experiences.