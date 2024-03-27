Dingdong, Marian's 'Rewind' Shatters Records as Top Netflix PH Movie and Box Office Phenomenon

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera's latest film, 'Rewind', has set a new benchmark in the Philippine film industry by becoming the highest grossing movie ever, both in theaters and on Netflix Philippines. Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, this Star Cinema production has captivated audiences with its unique storyline and stellar performances, marking a significant achievement in the careers of its leading stars and the local movie scene.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Box Office Success

'Rewind', a film that explores the themes of love, loss, and redemption, has not only won hearts but also smashed box office records by earning over PHP 900 million globally. This remarkable feat made it the first Filipino movie to reach such a milestone, establishing new heights for future productions to aspire. The Senate's acknowledgment of its success further underscores its cultural and economic impact, celebrating this cinematic triumph with a special resolution.

Netflix Triumph and Audience Reception

Advertisment

After its theatrical run, 'Rewind' began streaming on Netflix on March 25, quickly rising to the top of the charts as the most-watched movie in the Philippines. Its transition from the big screen to digital has allowed it to reach a broader audience, further solidifying its status as a landmark film in Philippine cinema. The audience's overwhelmingly positive response highlights the film's universal appeal and the compelling narrative crafted by its creators.

Cast and Crew Behind the Success

The film's success is not only a testament to the star power of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera but also to the talents of its supporting cast, including Pepe Herrera, Sue Ramirez, and Joross Gamboa, among others. Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, 'Rewind' benefits from a strong creative vision and a dedicated team both in front of and behind the camera. This collaborative effort has resulted in a movie that resonates with viewers, offering a moving and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

As 'Rewind' continues to gather accolades and attract viewers on Netflix, its success story serves as an inspiring example of the potential of Filipino films to make a mark on the global stage. The film's achievements are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of the Philippine film industry, promising an exciting future for local cinema.