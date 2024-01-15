en English
Philippines

Dinagyang Festival 2024 Kicks off in Iloilo City Despite Weather Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Dinagyang Festival 2024 Kicks off in Iloilo City Despite Weather Challenges

The much-awaited Dinagyang Festival 2024 in Iloilo City officially commenced on January 12, in spite of the weather’s challenges. The city’s Mayor, Jerry Treas, led the grand opening salvo at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand, declaring Dinagyang as the Philippines’ top festival. This claim is underscored by the festival’s repeated accolades as the Best Tourism Event in the country.

A Festival of National and International Recognition

The Dinagyang Festival is celebrated not only for its national recognition but also for its international acclaim. It annually attracts a multitude of visitors and tourists eager to partake in the rich cultural showcase. The festival is a testament to the vibrant local heritage, culture, and tradition of Iloilo, with a special focus on the veneration of Sr. Sto. Niño.

Unwavering Commitment to Cultural Preservation

Mayor Treas extended his gratitude to the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI) and San Jose Parish Placer for their unwavering commitment to preserving the city’s cultural heritage. Their dedication ensures the continuity of these unique traditions for future generations to cherish.

Anticipation for the Dinagyang Tribes Competition

A notable highlight of the festival is the Dinagyang Tribes Competition. This year, the champion stands to win a staggering total of P25 million in additional prizes, generously contributed by Uswag Ilonggo Partylist Rep. Jojo Ang and the City Government. The festival will feature performances by eight schools in the tribes competition, four tribes in the Sadsad sa Calle Real, and seven tribes in the Dinagyang ILOmination, showcasing a Unity Dance.

The event, which beautifully encapsulates the harmonious blend of faith, devotion, and artistic cultural expression, was attended by IFFI and San Jose Parish officials, alongside other local city representatives.

The grand opening salvo was just a glimpse of the festival highlights scheduled for January 27-28, 2024. The attendees also had the opportunity to meet the 15 Miss Iloilo 2024 candidates during the event, adding another layer of excitement to the festival’s many offerings.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

