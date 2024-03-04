Dimples Romana Embarks on News Hosting Journey, Filling Big Shoes on TV5's 'Gud Morning Kapatid'

Dimples Romana, a well-known dramatic actress, recently shared her initial apprehensions and aspirations as she transitions into a news program host on TV5's 'Gud Morning Kapatid' (GMK). Accustomed to the world of acting, Romana admitted feeling like 'a fish out of water' among seasoned journalists. Her move, sparked by a meeting with TV5 news chief Luchi Cruz-Valdez, signifies a broader initiative to empower more women in media.

Stepping into New Territory

Joining a news program was not something Romana had envisioned for her career. Coming from the entertainment-centric ABS-CBN, the shift to TV5's news department brought with it a host of new challenges and expectations. Romana detailed the strict professionalism and the different demeanor required on set, a stark contrast to her previous roles in teleseryes and variety shows. Despite the initial culture shock, she was welcomed warmly by her new colleagues and quickly began to find her footing.

Empowering Women and Finding a Niche

The appointment followed the departure of former co-host Gretchen Ho, who moved on to focus on journalism. Romana was selected to bring a new dynamic to the show, aiming to empower women and cater to working moms and housewives. Her segments feature homes and working moms, a reflection of her personal life and interests. Romana's approach to her role on GMK is to contribute her unique perspective while learning from the seasoned journalists around her, thus enriching the program's diversity.

Aside from her hosting duties, Romana is juggling multiple business ventures and family responsibilities. She expressed her desire for a stable income as she approaches her 40th birthday, hoping her endeavors turn into passive income streams. Romana also highlighted the importance of timing in her career decisions, sharing insights from her past roles and how they've prepared her for this new chapter. Despite the challenges, she remains committed to her family, particularly supporting her daughter's ambition to become a commercial pilot.