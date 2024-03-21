DILG Confirms Building Permit and PAMB Approval for Controversial Chocolate Hills Resort

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has shed light on the construction of a resort at the base of Bohol's iconic Chocolate Hills, revealing key approvals amidst ongoing controversy. Benhur Abalos III, the DILG chief, announced that the Captain's Peak Garden Resort received a building permit from Sagbayan's local government unit (LGU) and a crucial nod from the Protected Areas Management Board (PAMB), despite missing an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and facing public scrutiny over environmental concerns.

Investigation and Initial Findings

In a detailed investigation, the DILG task force discovered that the Sagbayan LGU had indeed issued a building permit for the resort's construction. Additionally, a PAMB resolution was unearthed, authorizing the establishment of the resort within the protected landscape of the Chocolate Hills, recognized as a UNESCO Heritage site. This revelation has sparked a debate on whether the PAMB resolution is sufficient for such a development, prompting further scrutiny from various government agencies, including coordination with the Office of the Ombudsman for a separate probe.

Environmental and Legal Concerns

The resort has been under the microscope for not securing an ECC and for illegal water usage, leading to its temporary closure. The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) issued a cease-and-desist order against the resort for unauthorized extraction of water from deep wells. These environmental violations have raised significant alarm among local residents and environmentalists, concerned about the potential impact on the Chocolate Hills' natural beauty and ecosystem.

Next Steps and Public Response

Abalos has committed to seeking explanations from PAMB and urging cooperation from local government units in addressing the issues at hand. The DILG's actions illustrate a concerted effort to balance development and environmental preservation. As the investigation unfolds, the future of Captain's Peak Garden Resort hangs in the balance, highlighting the complex dialogue between conservation efforts and tourism development in protected areas.

As this story develops, it presents an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of managing natural wonders in the face of growing tourism and development pressures. The situation at Chocolate Hills underscores the importance of stringent environmental governance and the need for comprehensive planning that involves all stakeholders to ensure that development does not come at the expense of invaluable natural heritage.