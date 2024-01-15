en English
Agriculture

Digital Agriculture Platform AgriEx Empowers Farmers in Liliw, Laguna

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
In the heart of Liliw, Laguna, Philippines, a revolution is underway. A group of spirited farmers, under the banner of the Liliw Upland Farmers Marketing Cooperative (Lufamco), is breaking free from the constraints of local markets and expanding their reach to newer, broader horizons. The key to their success? A digital agriculture platform named AgriEx, a testament to the growing impact of technology on traditional sectors like agriculture.

AgriEx: Uplifting the Farmers

AgriEx, a collaborative brainchild of the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca) and AppGeese Inc., a socio-technoprise, is more than just a digital marketplace. It’s a support structure and a beacon of hope for local farmers, enabling them to sell their produce, including cabbage, string beans, chayote, and radish, beyond the provincial boundaries. This initiative is not just about increased profits; it’s about empowering farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

From Local Sales to Organized Marketing

Founded with just 10 members, Lufamco has reaped significant benefits from AgriEx. The cooperative has evolved, moving from individual and local sales to a more systematic and organized approach to marketing their goods. This transformation is not limited to the digital platform; it extends to various activities such as field visits, training in packaging and sorting, and acquiring digital marketing skills. The initiative has been a true game-changer, altering the dynamics of farming and marketing for Lufamco.

Reaping the Rewards: Beyond Farming

The rewards of this digital transition have been manifold. AppGeese, the technoprise partner, has facilitated swift produce pick-ups and instant payments through electronic money transfers, elevating the farmers’ earnings above the usual market prices. Moreover, Lufamco has ventured into producing and selling organic fertilizer, constructed a multipurpose building for additional income, and drawn attention from significant marketing partners like the Department of Agriculture’s Kadiwa market and Gawad Kalinga. The journey of Lufamco is a shining beacon of what can be achieved when technology and agriculture converge.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

