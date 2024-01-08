en English
Philippines

Diego Loyzaga Accused of Evicting Daughter’s Mother for Another Woman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
In a turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, Alexis Suapengco, a yoga teacher, model, and mother of actor Diego Loyzaga’s daughter, Hailey, has accused Diego of evicting her and their child from his home. According to Alexis, this drastic measure was taken to make room for another woman, identified as Cecile Mendoza.

Airing Grievances on Social Media

Alexis took to Instagram to share her side of the story in a series of emotionally-charged posts. She detailed how Diego allegedly demanded she vacate his premises to allow Cecile to visit. The accusations didn’t stop at eviction. Alexis also claimed that Diego threatened to cease financial support for their daughter if she did not delete her initial posts about this unsettling situation.

Diego Loyzaga’s Silence

The accused, Diego Loyzaga, known for his roles in the Filipino television industry and his disclosure in July 2023 about having a daughter, has yet to publicly address these allegations. According to previous statements, Diego maintained that he and the mother of his child preferred to lead a quiet and peaceful life, away from the public’s prying eyes. This recent controversy seems to challenge his earlier stance.

The Implications of the Allegations

These accusations, if proven true, could have substantial implications for Diego’s reputation and career. More importantly, they raise serious concerns about the wellbeing of the child caught in this crossfire. The entertainment industry and fans alike now wait for Diego’s response, while Alexis continues to advocate for her and her daughter’s rights.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

