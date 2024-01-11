en English
Philippines

Devotion in Action: Living Faith Post 2024 Traslacion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Devotion in Action: Living Faith Post 2024 Traslacion

In the wake of the 2024 Traslacion, exemplifying the unwavering faith of the Filipino people, stories of devotion and miracles emerge. This annual event, which commemorates the transfer of the Black Nazarene to its present home in Quiapo, Manila, draws millions of devotees. Among them, 11-year-old Prince Joshua Reyes stands as a beacon of faith, embodying his devotion in his daily life.

Prince Joshua: A Testament of Faith

Prince Joshua, born with weak lungs, attributes his miraculous healing to the Black Nazarene. He walks the streets of Quiapo with a figurine of the dark-skinned Christ, participating in the blessing of replica images. His story echoes the countless tales of miracles associated with the Black Nazarene, a figure that has become a cornerstone of Philippine tradition since its arrival in the early 17th century.

Edrina Arguelles: Inherited Devotion

Aged 54, Edrina Arguelles is another devotee who inherited her faith from her father, a mamamasan, one of the men entrusted with pulling the ropes of the image’s carriage during Traslacion. She credits the Black Nazarene for a miracle involving her granddaughter’s successful operation following an accident, and is determined to pass this faith on to her descendants.

Arjay Dig: A New Generation of Devotees

Arjay Dig, a 30-year-old tattoo artist and barangay councilor, discovered the power of prayers to the Black Nazarene on his own. He pledges to pass on his practices to his children, emphasizing that prayer should be paired with hard work and diligence. The Traslacion event, which had been suspended for three years due to the pandemic, continues to attract millions. Devotees, like Dig, camp out in Luneta Park to participate in the return of the revered image to Quiapo Church.

The 2024 Traslacion was generally peaceful, with the Philippine Red Cross and the Department of Health attending to over a thousand individuals. The return of the Traslacion after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 took 15 hours, with over 6.5 million devotees participating in the activities. The Manila Police District noted that there were no major incidents, demonstrating the respect and obedience of the devotees.

More than 2.8 million devotees gathered at Quiapo Church to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene, participating in a grueling 15-hour traslacion. This event, seen as an expression of faith and unity with Christ’s suffering, brought people together in a journey of repentance, prayer, sacrifice, and following the life of Jesus Christ, regardless of race, color, gender, or status.

Philippines
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

