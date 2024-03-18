Destined Duo: Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino Star in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?' PH Adaptation

During an exclusive watch party hosted by Viu, Dreamscape Entertainment, and ABS-CBN Studios, fans were treated to the first two episodes of the eagerly anticipated Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama series "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?".

Lead actors Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino not only captivated the audience with a live reenactment of a scene but also shared insights into their chemistry and the making of the series.

From Dream to Destiny

Kim Chiu, a staple in the romantic-comedy genre since 2006, has always found comfort in roles that explore the dynamics of love and laughter. Her partnership with Paulo Avelino, however, brought a new level of excitement and challenge. Avelino, primarily acclaimed for his dramatic roles, expressed his long-standing desire to diversify his acting portfolio by working alongside Chiu. Reflecting on an interview from 2011, Avelino's aspiration to collaborate with Chiu has finally come to fruition, demonstrating a shared destiny that has captivated fans.

A Match Made in Drama Heaven

Their collaboration in the series "Linlang" and now "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?" highlights the seamless blend of Chiu's comedic flair and Avelino's dramatic expertise. Avelino praises Chiu for her infectious energy on set, emphasizing the importance of a positive atmosphere in enhancing the overall production quality. This dynamic duo's ability to elevate each other's performance has not only resulted in a successful adaptation but also set a new standard for romantic-comedy series in the Philippines.

Streaming Success and Cultural Impact

"What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?" has been met with enthusiastic reception, available for streaming on Viu. This adaptation not only showcases the actors' versatility but also underscores the significance of cultural adaptation. By infusing the series with a Filipino touch, the producers have made the story more relatable to the local audience while maintaining the essence that made the original K-drama a global phenomenon. As Chiu and Avelino continue to receive acclaim for their performances, the series stands as a testament to the power of collaborative destiny in the entertainment industry.

The successful adaptation of "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?" by Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino not only marks a significant milestone in their careers but also highlights the evolving landscape of Philippine television. As viewers look forward to more episodes, the series promises to be a memorable addition to the country's entertainment offerings, blending the best of drama, romance, and cultural nuance.