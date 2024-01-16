DepEd Launches 'Catch-Up Fridays' Initiative to Combat School Bullying

In the wake of a sharp increase in bullying incidents among children, as reported by the Council for the Welfare of Children, the Department of Education (DepEd) in the Philippines has unveiled a thoughtful initiative. The 'Catch-Up Fridays' initiative, a mental health program, has been designed specifically to combat bullying within the walls of educational institutions.

Advertisment

Understanding the 'Catch-Up Fridays' Initiative

The program divides each Friday into two halves, dedicating one half to reading and the other to peace, values, and health education. This unique approach is aimed at reversing the decline in reading skills among Filipino youths while simultaneously fostering an environment of respect, peace, and mindfulness of mental and physical health.

DepEd Responds to Concerns Raised

Advertisment

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) has expressed apprehension about the abrupt introduction of the program, citing a lack of preparation and orientation among teachers and school heads. Responding to these concerns, the DepEd has acknowledged the necessity for a holistic approach, which includes providing adequate preparation time and conducting proper orientations and training for teachers.

Aligning with Republic Act No. 11476

The 'Catch-Up Fridays' program also aligns with Republic Act No. 11476, emphasizing the importance of Good Manners and Right Conduct and Values Education. As well as being a direct response to the escalating issue of bullying, the program aims to address the shortages in classrooms, teachers, and teaching materials, signifying the government's commitment to creating a safer and more supportive school environment.

This new measure is a testament to the government's dedication to the welfare of children and their mental health. By recognizing bullying as a mental health issue and taking steps to address it, the DepEd is sending a strong message about the importance of a safe and supportive educational environment. The story was first reported by Joyce Balancio for TV Patrol on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.