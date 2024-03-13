DENR Shuts Down Captain's Peak Resort for ECC Violation Near Bohol's Chocolate Hills

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) took decisive action against Captain's Peak Resort by issuing a temporary closure order in September 2023, followed by a notice of violation in January 2024. This crackdown came after the resort, situated near the iconic Chocolate Hills in Bohol, operated without the requisite Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), sparking widespread backlash on social media and among local communities.

Violation of Environmental Protocols

Upon inspection, the DENR found that Captain's Peak Resort had flouted several environmental regulations, leading to its temporary closure. The proximity of the resort to the Chocolate Hills, a protected area declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a national geological monument in 1988, raised significant concerns about the potential for environmental degradation. The DENR's actions underscore the importance of adhering to strict environmental standards to protect and preserve natural landmarks.

Public Outcry and Official Reactions

The resort's unauthorized construction activities near the Chocolate Hills did not go unnoticed by the public and officials alike. Senator Nancy Binay expressed her dismay, questioning the approval process that allowed such a development within a classified natural monument and a UNESCO-protected Geopark. The issue highlighted the tension between the drive for tourism development and the need to safeguard environmental treasures for future generations.

Future Implications for Protected Areas

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between economic development and environmental conservation. The DENR's intervention may prompt a reevaluation of policies governing construction and development in and around protected areas. Moreover, it emphasizes the need for comprehensive environmental impact assessments before granting construction permits, ensuring that the natural beauty and integrity of sites like the Chocolate Hills are preserved for posterity.