Philippines

Defiant Devotees Climb 'Andas' in Pursuit of Miracles During Traslacion 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Defiant Devotees Climb ‘Andas’ in Pursuit of Miracles During Traslacion 2024

On January 9, 2024, the streets of Manila were filled with a sea of fervent believers, their eyes fixated on a single point of devotion – the image of the Black Nazarene. The annual Traslacion event, a revered religious gathering, saw devotees undeterred by prohibitions, risking all in their quest to touch the sacred icon. As the procession moved along Burgos Avenue, a significant number of participants endeavored to climb the ‘andas’ or carriage, housing the Black Nazarene within a secure glass cover.

A Display of Unwavering Faith

The Traslacion procession, a 400-year-old tradition, commemorates the journey of the black image of Jesus Christ from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church. This religious event, characterized by deep spiritual commitment, sees around 700,000 devotees lining the route, despite the lingering threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The belief that touching the religious icon can lead to miraculous occurrences is the driving force behind the devotees’ defiance of rules prohibiting climbing the ‘andas’.

Traslacion Amid a Pandemic

Despite the pandemic, the Traslacion has resumed, with expectations of around 2 million participants. The new ‘andas’ design, featuring a protective bulletproof case for the Nazarene, is believed to have made the procession move faster. As the event unfolds, approximately 15,000 police personnel are deployed to ensure the safety of the participants. In addition to the police, military and Red Cross personnel are also on the ground, further bolstering the safety measures.

The Rituals and Traditions

Devotees are permitted to attend any of the 33 fiesta Masses being held at Quiapo Church, in conjunction with the Traslacion. The ‘Pahalik’ ritual, where the faithful kiss or touch the image of the Black Nazarene, is another integral part of the event. Amid all these, the role of marshals, who manage the crowd and maintain order, is also significant. The Traslacion is a testament to the resilience of faith, even in the face of prohibitions and a global pandemic.


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

