en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Deadline for PUV Franchise Consolidation Marks Turning Point for Philippine Transport

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:11 pm EST
Deadline for PUV Franchise Consolidation Marks Turning Point for Philippine Transport

As the clock struck midnight marking the end of 2023, a significant milestone was reached in the Philippine transportation sector. The deadline for Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) franchise consolidation was met with a flurry of activity as numerous operators scrambled to comply. A development borne out of the government’s PUV Modernization Program, the consolidation process has the potential to reshape the face of public transport in the country.

Deadline Meets Resistance

The mandatory franchise consolidation, a key component of the government’s PUV modernization program, posed a significant challenge for PUV operators. Despite the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) insistence on the December 31, 2023 deadline, resistance was evident. Transport group Piston, for instance, called for a recall of the deadline, citing a potential ‘transport crisis’ if about a quarter of PUVs lose their operating rights. The group questioned the government’s claim that nearly 70% of jeepneys had already consolidated.

The Implications of Consolidation

The consolidation process aims to streamline PUV operations through the merger of individual franchises into a single entity. However, this move has significant financial implications for operators. The proposed modernized jeepneys, replacing the older models, are expected to cost between 1.6 to 2.0 million pesos. This hefty price tag has sparked concerns about the economic sustainability of jeepney drivers, many of whom expressed their inability to afford the upgrade despite recognizing the benefits of modernization.

Modernization Amidst Controversy

The Jeepney Modernization Program, slated to commence in 2024, has been met with mixed reactions. While the initiative promotes environmental sustainability through cleaner minibuses, it also threatens the iconic cultural Jeepney. The DOTr’s franchise consolidation order could potentially displace jeepney drivers who fail to comply, further fueling the controversy surrounding the program. Nevertheless, efforts were made to facilitate compliance, with the Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) offering employment opportunities to displaced drivers.

0
Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Tagaytay City: The Ideal Destination to Usher in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance ...
heart comment 0
Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Manila Residential Area Affects 13 Families, Adds to Rising Number of Incidents in 2023
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium
New Year’s Eve at Rizal Park: A Testament to Unity and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve at Rizal Park: A Testament to Unity and Resilience
Adie Sets the Tone at BGC Taguig 2024 New Year’s Eve Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Adie Sets the Tone at BGC Taguig 2024 New Year's Eve Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
7 mins
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
8 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
8 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
11 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
13 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
13 mins
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
14 mins
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
14 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
15 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
15 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
18 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
24 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
54 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
55 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app