Deadline for PUV Franchise Consolidation Marks Turning Point for Philippine Transport

As the clock struck midnight marking the end of 2023, a significant milestone was reached in the Philippine transportation sector. The deadline for Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) franchise consolidation was met with a flurry of activity as numerous operators scrambled to comply. A development borne out of the government’s PUV Modernization Program, the consolidation process has the potential to reshape the face of public transport in the country.

Deadline Meets Resistance

The mandatory franchise consolidation, a key component of the government’s PUV modernization program, posed a significant challenge for PUV operators. Despite the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) insistence on the December 31, 2023 deadline, resistance was evident. Transport group Piston, for instance, called for a recall of the deadline, citing a potential ‘transport crisis’ if about a quarter of PUVs lose their operating rights. The group questioned the government’s claim that nearly 70% of jeepneys had already consolidated.

The Implications of Consolidation

The consolidation process aims to streamline PUV operations through the merger of individual franchises into a single entity. However, this move has significant financial implications for operators. The proposed modernized jeepneys, replacing the older models, are expected to cost between 1.6 to 2.0 million pesos. This hefty price tag has sparked concerns about the economic sustainability of jeepney drivers, many of whom expressed their inability to afford the upgrade despite recognizing the benefits of modernization.

Modernization Amidst Controversy

The Jeepney Modernization Program, slated to commence in 2024, has been met with mixed reactions. While the initiative promotes environmental sustainability through cleaner minibuses, it also threatens the iconic cultural Jeepney. The DOTr’s franchise consolidation order could potentially displace jeepney drivers who fail to comply, further fueling the controversy surrounding the program. Nevertheless, efforts were made to facilitate compliance, with the Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) offering employment opportunities to displaced drivers.