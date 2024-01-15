Davao City Water District Begins Distribution from New Bulk Water Supply Project

In an ambitious stride to augment the water infrastructure in the Philippines, the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and Apo Agua, a subsidiary of Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), have commenced operations of their unique bulk water supply project. The project, which began its services in December 2023, ensures safe, reliable, and sustainable water supply to over a million Dabawenyos, contributing to the city's transformation into a bustling hub.

A Gargantuan Feat in Water Supply Infrastructure

The Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) signifies a significant leap in the country’s water infrastructure. The project is unique in Southeast Asia for its integration of water and renewable energy production, using a run-of-river hydroelectric power plant. This collaboration between DCWD and Apo Agua is composed of two major parts: Apo Agua's advanced 300 million liters per day (MLD) Water Treatment Plant for production and treatment of water (Part A), and DCWD's efficient distribution mechanism to the consumers (Part B).

Quality and Sustainability at the Forefront

The water supplied through this project meets the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, ensuring the health and well-being of the Davao City residents. The project also boasts a Department of Health (DOH)-accredited laboratory for water quality analysis, further emphasizing the commitment to quality. More than just providing water, the project reflects a shift from reliance on groundwater sources to the more sustainably sourced surface water of the Tamugan River.

Commitment to Community and Environment

AIC President and CEO Cosette Canilao and Apo Agua President Eduardo Aboitiz have emphasized their commitment to infrastructure that enhances community life and environmental stewardship. Apart from supplying water, Apo Agua is also actively involved in various Corporate Social Responsibility Programs (CSR) such as Educational Support, Health and Wellness, and watershed protection and rehabilitation initiatives with its partner communities through the Adopt-A-Site project.

Recognizing the Contributions

The formal announcement of the water system's operation was made on January 9, 2024. It acknowledged the contributions of former President Rodrigo Duterte and the current administration in the project's realization, underlining the importance of political will in achieving such large-scale infrastructural developments. The project thus stands as a testament to the fruitful collaboration between private entities and government institutions for the betterment of community life.